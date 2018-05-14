Lt. Col. Robert Darling is announced as keynote speaker for the Active Risk Manager Global Conference in Washington DC
Lt. Col. Darling’s impressive career includes piloting attack helicopters during Desert Storm, and he was a presidential pilot with Marine Helicopter Squadron One, working with the White House Military Office, Airlift Operations Department. It was during this post that the infamous 9/11 attack took place and he stood shoulder to shoulder with America’s highest leaders as they made unprecedented crisis leadership decisions on behalf of all Americans. These events are chronicled in Darling’s book, 24 Hours Inside the President’s Bunker, 9/11/01: The White House.
Now a much sought after speaker, Darling shares the principles of crisis leadership and decision making in a dramatic, ‘edge of your seat’ style of presentation. He describes the moment of realisation as the attack happened, through to the courageous decisions made to stop it, and the safeguards and policies now in place to prevent a similar attack in future.
Keith Ricketts, Vice President of Global Marketing at Sword Active Risk commented; “We are delighted to have secured Lt. Col. Robert Darling as part of our compelling speaker line-up. We have put together an intensive two-day program designed to get the Risk Community in North America discussing and debating the latest innovation in risk, best practice, while providing plenty of networking opportunities.”
For more information and to register for your place please visit: http://www.armgcc.com/washington-dc/
