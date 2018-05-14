Database Automation Market at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27% during the forecast period 2023

Database Automation Market

Database Automation Market Growth 2023

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Database Automation Market Size, Status and Forecast 2023,” Database automation offers crucial capabilities for automated database maintenance and provisioning. It changes and maintains compliance across enterprise database platforms and provides a cross-database vendor solution and cross-operating system. Databases are the most critical and complex parts of an enterprise application stack and need capable resources to manage and set up. Despite its complexity, database automation technology typically spends up to 84% of its time performing administrative tasks, such as patching, provisioning, and configuration compliance. Database automation has several benefits. It automates the provisioning of the most complex database environments, deploys patches and upgrades across the distributed platform, automates across heterogeneous platforms, and enables full-stack layered provisioning for automated, rapid resource allocation. Database automation lessens IT costs by automating the patching, maintenance, provisioning, and upgrade of databases.

Database Automation Market is expected to grow from USD +492 Million in 2018 to USD +1,713 Million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of +27 % during the forecast period.

Global Database Automation market for the period 2018–2023. The forecast of the sales growth has also been calculated on the basis of type, application, and region. A section on the evaluation of market effect factors has shed light upon some of the most crucial aspects such as environmental change due to economic or political reasons, change in consumer preference, and technological evolution in associated sectors. This study has been expected to provide the much-required insight of how the global market will fare in the foreseeable future.

Some of the leading players functional in the global market: Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), CA Technologies (US), BMC Software (US), Micro Focus (UK), AWS (US), Datavail (US), Percona (US), DBmaestro (US), HelpSystems (US), Datical (US), Redgate (UK), WhereScape (New Zealand), Severalnines (Sweden), Quest Software (US), IDERA (US), SAP (Germany), Chef (US), Redis Labs (US), NuoDB (US), TestingWhiz (US), Puppet (US), Clustrix (US), and MemSQL (US).

Study offers an unbiased analysis of the global Database Automation market, taking a number of important market parameters, such as production capacity and volume, product pricing, demand and supply, sales volume, revenue generated, and the growth rate of this market is expanding into consideration. An in-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of this market has also been presented in this research study, which profiles the key participants in the market to determine their future prospects in order to identify the existing market hierarchy.

Offers a look at the consumption value as well as volume, as well as the sales price in the global medical tourism market. This is given in a segmented manner, with applications, types, and regions as the key categories. The Global Database Automation Market is also described according to its gross and gross margins, as well as cost and price of equipment. This analysis is also carried out through a segmentation of the market according to manufacturers, types, and regions

