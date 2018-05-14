Life Coach Michele Woodall to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Change is part of life and your next big change is already on its way. Sometimes, change is not fun. In fact, it can be downright scary. And since we get only one go-around at life, we don't want to waste time being stuck. If we embrace change with dignity and meet it on our terms, the life we truly want to live is within our grasp.

Certified Life Coach Michele Woodall guides women through personal and professional transitions to pursue the life they truly want to live.

“We don't change until the pain of staying the same outweighs the pain of change,” says Michele Woodall. “Life is full of transitions and they do not stop. It's an ongoing process. My heart is for people to know they're not alone and that they don't have to go through it alone. It's so much easier when you have someone there walking that journey with you.”

Through one-on-one guidance, Michele helps people move through loss, whether it's the loss of a loved one, a relationship, a career, a dream, a season in life.

“People don't really work with me until they're in that place of pain and discomfort. They know they have to make a change, but they don't even know where to begin,” says Michele. “I've always been that person, I've always been the one that people come to and I love leaning into helping others. I'm an encourager, a listener. I have a heart for people in pain.

Some people have friends they can lean on, but some people need that objective person with no hidden agenda or motivation except wanting you to be healthy, to move forward and live the best life you can. That's Michele Woodall.

“My goal is to get you to the point where you don't need me anymore. I don't believe in long term coaching for an individual because when you finally get through it, it makes my heart happy! We celebrate,” says Michele. “I love what I do. I love seeing people grow and win in their lives. I just want to be able to help as many women as I can. It's that simple for me.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Michele Woodall in an interview with Jim Masters on May 16th at 12pm EDT.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389.

For more information on Michele Woodall, visit www.heymichele.com