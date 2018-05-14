Digitization of Education and Growth of E-Learning are Helping Big Data Analytics Companies to Explore Education Sector
Big Data in Global Education Market 2021 is now available from MarketResearchReports.comLEWES, DELAWARE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The importance of data analyses for success of a company is inevitable. The analysis of huge amount of data be it structured or unstructured is playing a critical role in each and every aspect of business. This is the main reason for growth of the big data industry in the recent past and much more rigorous growth is expected in the future.
As far as education sector is concerned, it has got a market share of 5.4 trillion dollars globally and this is expected to rise. The big data is finding crucial applications in education industry like student engagement, predictive analytics, etc. to name a few.
The objective of this research study is to understand the current big data in education industry and to estimate the growth rate for the next 5 years. The report covers the detailed analysis of 4 companies- their value chain, financial performance, and forecast, Business strategy, SWOT analysis which are involved in selling products and services in big data to the education industry and having presence across different regions of the world. The details of the company and certifications are also mentioned in this report.
This report concludes by analysing the industry through PESTLE, porters 5 forces and SWOT, discusses the challenges faced by the new players entering the industry and present and future trends observed. Strategic recommendations are also discussed separately and in detail for education institutions as well as big data service suppliers.
Scope of Report: Big Data in Global Education Market 2021
•This report provides a detailed view of big data in education market with the current market value as well as projections for future market potential and growth rate.
•This report identifies the need for big data in education industry
•This report provides detailed information on the value chain as well as the different market segments and their segment wise market share and growth potential.
•This report provides detailed information on geography wise growth forecasts for big data in education industry globally by 2021.
•This report identifies the growth drivers and inhibitors for big data in education industry
•This report has detailed profiles of 4 key players in the big data in education industry covering their business strategy, financial performance, future forecasts and SWOT analysis
•This report identifies the key industry bodies and associations and their role in Indian food processing market.
•This report provides PEST (political, economic, social and technological) analysis for big data in education industry.
•This report provides porters five forces analysis for big data in education industry
•This report provides SWOT (strength, weaknesses, opportunities, threats) analysis for big data in education industry.
About Market Research Reports, Inc.
Market Research Reports® Inc. is world's largest store offering quality market research, SWOT analysis, competitive intelligence and industry reports. We help Fortune 500 to Start-Ups with the latest market research reports on global ®ional markets which comprise key industries, leading market players, new products and latest industry analysis & trends.
About NAVADHI Market Research Pvt Ltd.
NAVADHI is a market research company that helps global firms differentiate themselves, break market entry barriers, track their investments, develop business strategies and plan for future by providing actionable market research intelligence that helps them succeed.
