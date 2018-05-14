Global Blood-Brain Barrier Technologies Market Report, Trends, Size, Share, Analysis, Estimations and Forecasts to 2022

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brain is one of the largest and most complex organs in the human body. It comprises 100 billion nerves that communicate with a 100 trillion synapses. It is made up of hindbrain, midbrain, and forebrain. It is responsible for thought and movement produced by the body. The brain has its own security system-a filtering mechanism comprising blood vessels that allow entry of essential nutrients while blocking other substances-known as the blood-brain barrier. Blood-brain barrier is a semi permeable dynamic interface that separates the capillaries that carry blood to the brain and spinal cord tissue by blocking the passage of certain substances.

Some of the major approaches in solving the blood-brain barrier problems are lipidation, craniotomy-based drug delivery, BBB disruption, and cationic import peptides. On the basis of application, the global blood-brain barrier technologies market has been segmented into major diseases such as Parkinson’s disease, meningitis, Alzheimer’s disease, multiple sclerosis and encephalitis.

Key players:

Allon Therapeutics, Inc., AngioChem Inc., Genzyme, CeNeRx BioPharma, Inc, Bioasis Technologies Inc., Ablynx NV, Capsulution Pharma AG, International Brain Barriers Society (IBBS), Cephalon Inc, Cognition Pharmaceuticals LLC, Cytos Biotechnology AG

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Blood-Brain Barrier Technologies Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Blood-Brain Barrier Technologies Market Economic Impact

Chapter 3 Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2017-2021)

Chapter 5 Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2017-2021)

Chapter 6 Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Market Forecast (2017-2021)

Chapter 13 Appendix

