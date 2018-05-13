Mullivaikal Memorial Lecture to be Delivered by Mr. Ladu Jada Gubek who Played a Major role to Free South Sudan: TGTE
Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is pleased to announce that Mr. Ladu Jada Gubek, who played a major role in South Sudan’s Referendum that eventually led to independence of that country, will deliver 4th Mullivaikal Memorial Lecture in Boston, USA.
* Where: Harvard University Faculty Club,
20 Quincy Street, Cambridge, MA 02138
* When: May 18th (Friday)at 6:00 pm
The lecture is named after the location where according to the UN Report, more than 70 thousand Tamils were killed in six months in 2009 and Tamil women were sexually assaulted and raped during the final stages of the armed conflict in Sri Lanka and is titled “Mullivaikal Memorial Lecture.”
The genocide committed against the Tamil Nation that unfolded in Mullivaikal has left an indelible mark on the psyche of the Tamil People. Thus, we feel that we must remember and learn from these terrible events because the fight for history is also a fight for the present day and indeed a fight for our people today. The “Mullivaikal Memorial Lecture” was inaugurated in the above context.
Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) have declared May 18 as the Tamil National Day of Mourning of the Tamil Nation.
Ramsey Clark, Former US Attorney General delivered the Inaugural Lecture on May 18, 2015 and Alan Nairn who was instrumental in the independence of East Timor delivered the 2nd Memorial Lecture. The third Memorial Lecture was delivered by Dr. Alush Gashi who played a significant role in the independence of Kosovo.
