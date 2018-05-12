Key Leadership To Speak At Alternative Capital Market Summit

Natasha Bansgopaul (COO, DarcMatter) to speak at upcoming City Blockchain Summit event. Learn how the cryptocurrency world is being shaped by new leadership.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 12, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- [Natasha Bansgopaul] to Speak at New York City Blockchain Alternative Capital Summit 2018

New York City – [April 9] – [Natasha Bansgopaul], [Co-Founder] of [DarcMatter] is a confirmed [SPEAKER] for the 2018 New York City Blockchain Alternative Capital Summit, May 17-18 Domenico Vacca 15 w. 55th Street.

“It is my pleasure to attend the 2018 New York Blockchain Alternative Captial Summit. I have no doubt this event will provide participants with the latest industry insights.” – Natasha Bansgopaul

“I am happy to have Mr. Ross attend this year’s summit. I am confident his attendance will significantly contribute to a rewarding and successful event.” – David Whiting CEO

About [Natasha Bansgopaul]

Natasha Bansgopaul is the Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of THE Global Award Winning FinTech Platform, DarcMatter (DM). She is a part of the founding team of both DarcMatter and Return on Change, joining the company as an experienced marketing and strategy professional with over 10+ years of demonstrated leadership through key strategic roles at both Fortune 50 and Fortune 100 companies.

Her most recent corporate role at PepsiCo provided significant experience in developing global billion-dollar brands through new product innovation, comprehensive go-to-market and social media marketing strategies, and consumer insights research. Her breakthrough and cross-functional collaboration project wins, earned her various awards and accolades, including the company’s “Crushed Can” award for increasing the brand’s market share versus competition. As Natasha created PepsiCo’s first “Innovation Incubation” department, she began to work with startups and explore impactful venture deals for the CPG conglomerate, strengthening her interest in startup technology.

She holds an MBA in Marketing, Entrepreneurship, and Strategic Leadership from The Pennsylvania State University, and is the university’s 2010 Bunton Waller Scholar. With a passion for learning, business development, diversity and inclusion, and technology, Natasha is a co-founding member of DM’s management team, previously as the Chief Marketing Officer and currently as DarcMatter’s Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Natasha has successfully lead the company through various startup competitions and conferences, resulting in global awards and recognition such as, NextMoney Global FinTech Finals, “Best Growth Stage FinTech Company”, Korean Startup Grand Challenge (Top 4 out of 120), and HFM Technology “Best FinTech Solution for Hedge Funds”.



City Blockchain Capital Summit 2018

David Whiting and Paulson Ambookan invite you to participate in the industry’s premier event, the New York City Blockchain Alternative Capital Summit. Held at the unforgettable India House Club, the Summit is a hyper-networked event collaboratively structured for industry professionals by industry professionals. We design our events for accredited investors who are family offices, hedge funds, RIA’s, Institutional investors. Our events provide expert speakers take away heavy programming for morning and lunch speaker panels followed by afternoon one on one speed dating with ICO’s and Fund Managers. Our attendees are regularly a mix of 50% investor, 30% ICO’s and Fund managers seeking capital intros and 20% service providers/sponsors.

Comprehensive resources for blockchain enthusiasts.

www.cityblockchainsummit.com

What You Know About Blockchain Fintech And What You Don't Know About Blockchain Fintech. We provide information for investors, fund managers, family offices to learn about blockchain, ICO and invest in the next generation technology.

For more information and registration of New York City Blockchain Alternative Capital Summit, please visit: http://www.cityblockchainSummit.com

# # #

Press Contacts:

www.PR.com

"