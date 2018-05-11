Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam’s Parliament Meets in Boston, United States – May 18th to 20th .

Several international dignitaries will address the Opening Session of the Parliament. A number of Resolutions are expected to be adopted at this Sitting.

BOSTON, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 11, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / --The Ninth Sitting of the 2nd Parliament of the Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) will take place in the city of Boston, USA from 18-20 May, 2018.Several international dignitaries will address the Opening Session of the Parliament. This includes Mr. Ladu Jada Gubek, from South Sudan, who played a major role in South Sudan Referendum that eventually led to independence, Professor Heather Ryan a renowned legal expert on International Justice, and Kate Cronin-Furman from Harvard Unitersity’’s Kennedy Center.TGTE Members of Parliament from around the world along with TGTE Members of the Senate, its Advisory Committee, Ethics Commission, and Election Commission, will be attending.TGTE Parliament is expected to debate several issues of importance to Eelam Tamils, including the current status of the Tamil National Struggle.A number of Resolutions are expected to be adopted at this Sitting.In addition, progress reports form the TGTE Cabinet of Ministers, as well as TGTE’s annual budget will also be tabled at the Parliament.The four main Themes to be addressed at this Parliamentary Sitting include:1) Solidarity in Action towards UN Human Rights Council Session in March 2019,when the Extension given to Sri Lanka expires;2) Tamils’ Destiny in Tamils’ Hands – “Yes 2 Referendum” Movement 2018;3) Building of the Tamil Eelam Nation, and4) TGTE as a Novel Political Movement of Tamils: A Performance Evaluation.Contact: pmo@tgte.org