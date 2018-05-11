Top Ingredient & Raw Materials Companies to Exhibit at NYSCC Suppliers’ Day May 15-16, at Javits Center in NY

www.nyscc.org Suppliers' Day NY, The Art & Science of Formulation

Leading Cosmetic & Personal Care Ingredient Event for R&D and Formulators Features Sold-Out Exhibit Floor & Important Industry Education

The sold-out exhibit floor reaffirms that Suppliers’ Day is the show of choice in North America. Attendees will discover the latest ingredients and raw materials for innovative formulations” — Cathy Piterski, Chair, NYSCC

NEW YORK, NY, US, May 11, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New York Society of Cosmetic Chemists (NYSCC) is pleased to announce that leading international ingredient and raw materials suppliers are planning to exhibit at the 39th Annual Suppliers’ Day taking place May 15-16, 2018 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York. More than 450 top suppliers and distributors will display their latest innovations and industry solutions on the sold-out exhibit floor including Abich Laboratories, Actera Ingredients, Ashland, COPTIS Software Solutions, Croda, Dow Home and Personal Care, DSM, Evonik, Givaudan Active Beauty, Jarchem, JEEN International Corporation, LanEssence, Lipotrue, Lonza, Lubrizol, Promoteen, Sensient Cosmetics Technologies, Seppic, Teluca to name a few, as well as a French Pavilion.

“The sold-out exhibit floor reaffirms that Suppliers’ Day is the show of choice in North America. Attendees will discover the latest ingredients, raw materials and services for innovative formulations and exciting new product developments in cosmetics, skin care, fragrance, personal care and wellness,” said Cathy Piterski, Chair of NYSCC.

In addition to two days of exhibits that also features packaging components, lab testing equipment and services, Suppliers’ Day has partnered with leading industry associations, a trend forecaster, and trade media to create “Beauty Week NYC” offering more then 50+ hours of educational programming.

Highlights of NYSCC Suppliers' Day include:

-Three SCC CEP all-day Courses on Monday, May 14th

-Digital Age of Beauty, a must attend for those involved in beauty formulations and marketing, focuses on key strategies and innovations that are driving product development and speed to market on May 15th and consumer-driven customization on May 16th.

-Digital Age of Beauty concludes with a special presentation by Molly Dufner, VP Ecommerce, Digital & CRM, bareMinerals, discussing “360 Personalization: From Concept to Consumer in a Digital World,” and its Made2Fit Fresh Faced Foundation launch through a mobile app that allows any consumer to create her own bespoke foundation individually crafted to match her exact skin tone all from the comfort of her smartphone.

-Future Chemists Workshop featuring top chemistry students creating new formulations and focusing on skin care emulsions and rheology properties.

-Discover Sustainability with top experts discussing global sustainability initiatives, innovative bio-based ingredients, safe testing and more.

-The World of Chemistry providing a global perspective on the raw materials, solutions, formulation and regulations from countries and regions that are defining the beauty landscape.

-Presentation Theater features sessions from our industry partners and exhibitors including PCPC, and ICMAD.

-“Innovations in Formulation,” hear from the CEW Beauty Awards Finalists in this new category on Wednesday, May 16th, and moderated by PeclersParis. Finalists will discuss their “hot” formulations and how their innovations will define future beauty and personal care product developments.

There is also more add-on education with the co-located HAPPI Anti-Aging Conference, PeclersParis “Where Culture Meets Science” trends breakfast, and the ICMAD FDA Cosmetics Regulations Workshop on May 17th.

NYSCC Suppliers’ Day kicks-off Beauty Week NYC and the event with a Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony with board members, association partners, top brand representatives, and art and science museum directors to bring the events’ theme “The Art & Science of Formulation” to life.

The NYSCC Awards Night Party at Stage48 will celebrate the Art & Science of Formulation achievements of exhibitors as voted by attendees on the first night of the show, May 15th.

Suppliers’ Day is NYSCC flagship event and will attract close to 9,000 participants working in R&D and product development for the biggest brand manufacturers in beauty and personal care as well as emerging independents. To register to attend NYSCC Suppliers’ Day visit: https://nyscc.org/suppliers-day or contact: suppliersday@nyscc.org.

###

About the NYSCC (New York Society of Cosmetic Chemists)

Dedicated to the advancement of cosmetic science, the New York Society of Cosmetic Chemists (NYSCC), www.nyscc.org, strives to increase and disseminate scientific information through meetings and publications. By promoting research in cosmetic science and industry, and by setting high ethical, professional and educational standards, it achieves its goal of improving the qualifications of cosmetic scientists. NYSCC’s mission is to further the interests and recognition of cosmetic scientists while maintaining the confidence of the public in the cosmetic and toiletries industry.

Connect with NYSCC Suppliers’ Day on Twitter and Instagram @SuppliersDayNY

Editor’s Note: To request a press badge for Suppliers’ Day contact Annie Scully at press@nyscc.org.