EPDM Global Industry 2018 Sales, Supply and Consumption Forecasts to 2021

PUNE, INDIA, May 11, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Global EPDM Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global EPDM Market 2017-2021” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 83 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

Ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) is classified as a synthetic rubber as well as an elastomer, which is used in various applications including general and specialty purposes. It is made by forming blocks of ethylene and propylene, which act as a backbone for the long molecular chain of EPDM. The pendant diene is used in small amounts to chemically bind the chains during the vulcanized stem. EPDM rubber is resistant to many chemicals, UV, and ozone. This makes it suitable for outdoor use. The unique feature of EPDM is its stability in a wide range of temperatures. Due to this feature, the material can be stored and used in an environment where the temperature ranges between -20.2°F and 350.6°F. It has resistance to mild acids, alkalis, alcohols, detergents, ketones, silicone oil, and greases but it cannot be exposed to fuel. Thus, it is not recommended for applications in combination with petroleum oils and mineral.

The analysts forecast the global EPDM market to grow at a CAGR of 7.36% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global EPDM market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of EPDM.

Get sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1815273-global-epdm-market-2017-2021

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• ROW

The Global EPDM Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• The Dow Chemical Company

• ExxonMobil

• Lion Elastomers

• LANXESS

• MITSUI CHEMICALS

Other prominent vendors

• Covestro

• Carlisle

• Firestone Building Products

• Jilin Xingyun Chemical

• KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL

• PetroChina

• SK global chemical

Market driver

• Growing demand for synthetic rubber

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Product limitations and lack of awareness

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Increased production of bio-based EPDM

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1815273-global-epdm-market-2017-2021

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

• Overview: Global EPDM market by application

• Global EPDM market for automotive

• Global EPDM market for molded goods

• Global EPDM market for building and construction

• Global EPDM market for lubricant additives

• Global EPDM market for plastic modification

• Global EPDM market for other applications

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Overview: Global EPDM market by geography

• EPDM market in APAC

• EPDM market in Europe

• EPDM market in North America

• EPDM market in ROW

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

• Increased production of bio-based EPDM

• High degree of forward integration

PART 11: Vendor landscape

• Competitive landscape

• Key market vendors

• Other prominent vendors

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

• ExxonMobil

• MITSUI CHEMICALS

• LANXESS

• Lion Elastomers

• The Dow Chemical Company

……..CONTINUED