Bunker Fuel Oil Global Industry 2018 Sales, Supply and Consumption Forecasts to 2025
Global Bunker Fuel Oil Market
WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Bunker Fuel Oil Market Research Report 2018” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 117 Pages With Detailed Analysis.
Description
This report studies the global Bunker Fuel Oil market status and forecast, categorizes the global Bunker Fuel Oil market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
China Marine Bunker
Shell
Exxon Mobil
BP
World Fuel Services
Bunker Holding
Total Marine Fuel
Chemoil
Bright Oil
Sinopec
Gazpromneft
GAC
China Changjiang Bunker (Sinopec)
Southern Pec
Lukoil-Bunker
Alliance Oil Company
Shanghai Lonyer Fuels
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)
The regional scope of the study is as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Distillate Fuel Oil
Residual Fuel Oil
LNG
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Container
Bulk Carrier
Oil Tanker
General Cargo
Chemical Tanker
Fishing Vessels
Gas Tanker
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Bunker Fuel Oil capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Bunker Fuel Oil manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bunker Fuel Oil are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Bunker Fuel Oil Manufacturers
Bunker Fuel Oil Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Bunker Fuel Oil Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Bunker Fuel Oil market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
Global Bunker Fuel Oil Market Research Report 2018
1 Bunker Fuel Oil Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bunker Fuel Oil
1.2 Bunker Fuel Oil Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Bunker Fuel Oil Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Bunker Fuel Oil Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Distillate Fuel Oil
1.2.4 Residual Fuel Oil
1.2.5 LNG
1.3 Global Bunker Fuel Oil Segment by Application
1.3.1 Bunker Fuel Oil Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Container
1.3.3 Bulk Carrier
1.3.4 Oil Tanker
1.3.5 General Cargo
1.3.6 Chemical Tanker
1.3.7 Fishing Vessels
1.3.8 Gas Tanker
1.3.9 Others
1.4 Global Bunker Fuel Oil Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Bunker Fuel Oil Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Bunker Fuel Oil (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Bunker Fuel Oil Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Bunker Fuel Oil Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
……………
7 Global Bunker Fuel Oil Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 China Marine Bunker
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Bunker Fuel Oil Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 China Marine Bunker Bunker Fuel Oil Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Shell
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Bunker Fuel Oil Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Shell Bunker Fuel Oil Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Exxon Mobil
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Bunker Fuel Oil Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Exxon Mobil Bunker Fuel Oil Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
……..CONTINUED
