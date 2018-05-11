Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Bunker Fuel Oil Global Industry 2018 Sales, Supply and Consumption Forecasts to 2025

Global Bunker Fuel Oil Market

Description

This report studies the global Bunker Fuel Oil market status and forecast, categorizes the global Bunker Fuel Oil market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

The major manufacturers covered in this report 
China Marine Bunker 
Shell 
Exxon Mobil 
BP 
World Fuel Services 
Bunker Holding 
Total Marine Fuel 
Chemoil 
Bright Oil 
Sinopec 
Gazpromneft 
GAC 
China Changjiang Bunker (Sinopec) 
Southern Pec 
Lukoil-Bunker 
Alliance Oil Company 
Shanghai Lonyer Fuels 

 

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering 
North America 
Europe 
China 
Japan 

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

The regional scope of the study is as follows: 
North America 
United States 
Canada 
Mexico 
Asia-Pacific 
China 
India 
Japan 
South Korea 
Australia 
Indonesia 
Singapore 
Rest of Asia-Pacific 
Europe 
Germany 
France 
UK 
Italy 
Spain 
Russia 
Rest of Europe 
Central & South America 
Brazil 
Argentina 
Rest of South America 
Middle East & Africa 
Saudi Arabia 
Turkey 
Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into 
Distillate Fuel Oil 
Residual Fuel Oil 
LNG 

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including 
Container 
Bulk Carrier 
Oil Tanker 
General Cargo 
Chemical Tanker 
Fishing Vessels 
Gas Tanker 
Others

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze and study the global Bunker Fuel Oil capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025); 
Focuses on the key Bunker Fuel Oil manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future. 
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region. 
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks. 
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth. 
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments. 
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market 
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bunker Fuel Oil are as follows: 
History Year: 2013-2017 
Base Year: 2017 
Estimated Year: 2018 
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders 
Bunker Fuel Oil Manufacturers 
Bunker Fuel Oil Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers 
Bunker Fuel Oil Subcomponent Manufacturers 
Industry Association 
Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations 
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report: 
Regional and country-level analysis of the Bunker Fuel Oil market, by end-use. 
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

 

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Global Bunker Fuel Oil Market Research Report 2018 
1 Bunker Fuel Oil Market Overview 
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bunker Fuel Oil 
1.2 Bunker Fuel Oil Segment by Type (Product Category) 
1.2.1 Global Bunker Fuel Oil Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025) 
1.2.2 Global Bunker Fuel Oil Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017 
1.2.3 Distillate Fuel Oil 
1.2.4 Residual Fuel Oil 
1.2.5 LNG 
1.3 Global Bunker Fuel Oil Segment by Application 
1.3.1 Bunker Fuel Oil Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025) 
1.3.2 Container 
1.3.3 Bulk Carrier 
1.3.4 Oil Tanker 
1.3.5 General Cargo 
1.3.6 Chemical Tanker 
1.3.7 Fishing Vessels 
1.3.8 Gas Tanker 
1.3.9 Others 
1.4 Global Bunker Fuel Oil Market by Region (2013-2025) 
1.4.1 Global Bunker Fuel Oil Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025) 
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Bunker Fuel Oil (2013-2025) 
1.5.1 Global Bunker Fuel Oil Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025) 
1.5.2 Global Bunker Fuel Oil Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

……………

7 Global Bunker Fuel Oil Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis 
7.1 China Marine Bunker 
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.1.2 Bunker Fuel Oil Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.1.2.1 Product A 
7.1.2.2 Product B 
7.1.3 China Marine Bunker Bunker Fuel Oil Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.2 Shell 
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.2.2 Bunker Fuel Oil Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.2.2.1 Product A 
7.2.2.2 Product B 
7.2.3 Shell Bunker Fuel Oil Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.3 Exxon Mobil 
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.3.2 Bunker Fuel Oil Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.3.2.1 Product A 
7.3.2.2 Product B 
7.3.3 Exxon Mobil Bunker Fuel Oil Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 

 ……..CONTINUED

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

