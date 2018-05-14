Last chance to register for the 4th annual Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe Conference
Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe
SMi Reports: With just over a week to go, it’s the last chance to register for the 4th annual Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe conference.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 14, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year’s Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe conference will be taking place in just over a week on the 21st and 22nd May 2018 in Prague, Czech Republic, with over 55 organisations already signed up for Central and Eastern Europe’s most focused armoured vehicles meeting.
The two-day event will explore the core areas of armoured vehicle modernisation, including survivability, lethality, mobility, sustainability, and platform integration into legacy material. In addition, key updates from military programme managers, operational commanders and land force planners will provide an overview of the current operational environment and areas for capability development.
This year’s highly-anticipated event will feature an exceptional speaker line-up, with high-ranking military experts representing:
Czech Armed Forces, Austrian MoD, Czech MoD, Slovenian Armed Forces, Swedish Armed Forces, Rheinmetall Landsysteme Gmbh, Polish MoD, Spanish MoD, Romanian Armed Forces, NATO HQ, OCCAR-EA, US Army, Royal Netherlands Army, Norwegian Defence Material Agency, Lockheed Martin UK, IBD Deisenroth Engineering GmbH, Microflown AVISA, BAE Systems, Hägglunds, CMI Defence, Soucy Defence, Ultra Electronics Precision Control Systems, Burgess Consulting Ltd, and many more…
The PDF list of this year’s preliminary attendees is available to download on the website, which includes this year's attending organisations, job titles, sponsors and countries. In the lead up to the event, places are becoming increasingly limited and potential attendees are urged to register soon.
Registrations can be made on the event website at: http://www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/einpr
A detailed agenda and full speaker line-up can be viewed on the event website.
-- END --
Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe Conference
21st - 22nd May 2018
Angelo Hotel, Prague, Czech Republic
http://www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/einpr
Gold Sponsor: Rheinmetall Landsysteme
Sponsors: BAE Systems, CMI Defence, Burgess Consulting, General Dynamics European Land Systems, IBD Deisenroth Engineering GmbH, INDRA, Lockheed Martin, Microflown Avisa, Patria Land Systems Oy, Soucy Group, Thiot Ingenierie and Ultra Electronics PCS
For information on exhibiting or sponsoring, contact or email jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk
Booking enquiries: Contact James Hitchen on: +44 (0) 207 827 6054 or jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk
About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Shannon Cargan
SMi Group
+44 (0) 207 827 6138
email us here