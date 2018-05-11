Hemp-based Foods Industry Sales, Supply and Consumption 2018 Analysis and Forecasts to 2023

Hemp-based Foods Market 2018 Global and China Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023

Hemp belongs to the genus Cannibis sativa and has been cultivated for thousands of years as a source of fiber, edible seeds, edible oil, lubricant, and as a fuel.

Global Hemp-based Foods market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Hemp Oil Canada

Manitoba Harvest

Braham & Murray

Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech

Canah International

GIGO Food

Just Hemp Foods

North American Hemp & Grain Co.

Yunnan Industrial Hemp

Nutiva

Hempco

Agropro

GFR Ingredients Inc.

Naturally Splendid

Navitas Organics

Yishutang

Hemp Foods Australia

Elixinol

Canada Hemp Foods

Mettrum Originals

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific (Segment by Company, Type and Application)

North America (Segment by Company, Type and Application)

Europe (Segment by Company, Type and Application)

South America (Segment by Company, Type and Application)

Middle East & Africa (Segment by Company, Type and Application)

By Type

Whole Hemp Seed

Hulled Hemp Seed

Hemp Seed Oil

Hemp Protein Powder

Others

By Application

Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Others

