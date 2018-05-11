Hemp-based Foods Industry Sales, Supply and Consumption 2018 Analysis and Forecasts to 2023
Hemp-based Foods Market 2018 Global and China Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 11, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
WiseGuyReports.com adds “Hemp-based Foods Market 2018 Global and China Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.
This report provides in depth study of “Hemp-based Foods Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Hemp-based Foods Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Hemp belongs to the genus Cannibis sativa and has been cultivated for thousands of years as a source of fiber, edible seeds, edible oil, lubricant, and as a fuel.
Global Hemp-based Foods market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Hemp Oil Canada
Manitoba Harvest
Braham & Murray
Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech
Canah International
GIGO Food
Just Hemp Foods
North American Hemp & Grain Co.
Yunnan Industrial Hemp
Nutiva
Hempco
Agropro
GFR Ingredients Inc.
Naturally Splendid
Navitas Organics
Yishutang
Hemp Foods Australia
Elixinol
Canada Hemp Foods
Mettrum Originals
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific (Segment by Company, Type and Application)
North America (Segment by Company, Type and Application)
Europe (Segment by Company, Type and Application)
South America (Segment by Company, Type and Application)
Middle East & Africa (Segment by Company, Type and Application)
By Type
Whole Hemp Seed
Hulled Hemp Seed
Hemp Seed Oil
Hemp Protein Powder
Others
By Application
Supermarkets
Convenience Stores
Others
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Whole Hemp Seed
1.1.2.2 Hulled Hemp Seed
1.1.2.3 Hemp Seed Oil
1.1.2.4 Hemp Protein Powder
1.1.2.5 Others
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Supermarkets
1.1.3.2 Convenience Stores
1.1.3.3 Others
1.2 Global and Regional Market Size
1.2.1 Global Overview
1.2.2 Market by Region
1.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific
1.2.2.2 North America
1.2.2.3 Europe
1.2.2.4 South America
1.2.2.5 Middle East & Africa
…..
6 Key Manufacturers
6.1 Hemp Oil Canada
6.1.2 Company Information
6.1.2 Product Specifications
6.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.2 Manitoba Harvest
6.2.1 Company Information
6.2.2 Product Specifications
6.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.3 Braham & Murray
6.3.1 Company Information
6.3.2 Product Specifications
6.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.4 Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech
6.4.1 Company Information
6.4.2 Product Specifications
6.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.5 Canah International
6.5.1 Company Information
6.5.2 Product Specifications
6.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.6 GIGO Food
6.6.1 Company Information
6.6.2 Product Specifications
6.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.7 Just Hemp Foods
6.7.1 Company Information
6.7.2 Product Specifications
6.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.8 North American Hemp & Grain Co.
6.8.1 Company Information
6.8.2 Product Specifications
6.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.9 Yunnan Industrial Hemp
6.9.1 Company Information
6.9.2 Product Specifications
6.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.10 Nutiva
6.10.1 Company Information
6.10.2 Product Specifications
6.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.11 Hempco
6.12 Agropro
6.13 GFR Ingredients Inc.
6.14 Naturally Splendid
6.15 Navitas Organics
6.16 Yishutang
6.17 Hemp Foods Australia
6.18 Elixinol
6.19 Canada Hemp Foods
6.20 Mettrum Originals
Continued....
