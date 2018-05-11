PUNE, INDIA, May 11, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ --

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Inflight WIFI Equipment Market 2018 Global Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2025”.

Inflight WIFI Equipment can provide internet service via wireless Ethernet (Wi-Fi) for airplane passengers with laptops and mobile devices. The wireless connection between plane and Internet is made via air-to-ground (ATG) towers or via satellites.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Inflight WIFI Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Gogo

ViaSat

Thales Group

Panasonic Avionics Corporation

Global Eagle Entertainment

Honeywell International

Rockwell Collins

DONICA

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Narrow Body Aircraft

Wide Body Aircraft

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Inflight WIFI Equipment market.

Chapter 1, to describe Inflight WIFI Equipment Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Inflight WIFI Equipment, with sales, revenue, and price of Inflight WIFI Equipment, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Continued….

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Inflight WIFI Equipment Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Narrow Body Aircraft

1.3.2 Wide Body Aircraft

1.3.3 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Gogo

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Inflight WIFI Equipment Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Gogo Inflight WIFI Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 ViaSat

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Inflight WIFI Equipment Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 ViaSat Inflight WIFI Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Thales Group

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Inflight WIFI Equipment Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 Thales Group Inflight WIFI Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Panasonic Avionics Corporation

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Inflight WIFI Equipment Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Type 1

2.4.2.2 Type 2

2.4.3 Panasonic Avionics Corporation Inflight WIFI Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Global Eagle Entertainment

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Inflight WIFI Equipment Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Type 1

2.5.2.2 Type 2

2.5.3 Global Eagle Entertainment Inflight WIFI Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Honeywell International

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Inflight WIFI Equipment Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Type 1

2.6.2.2 Type 2

2.6.3 Honeywell International Inflight WIFI Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Rockwell Collins

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Inflight WIFI Equipment Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Type 1

2.7.2.2 Type 2

2.7.3 Rockwell Collins Inflight WIFI Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..

