Epoxy Curing Agents Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2023

PUNE, INDIA, May 11, 2018 -- "Global Epoxy Curing Agents Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023"

This report studies the Epoxy Curing Agents market. The curing process is a chemical reaction in which the epoxide groups in epoxy resin reacts with a curing agent (hardener) to form a highly crosslinked, three-dimensional network. In order to convert epoxy resins into a hard, infusible, and rigid material, it is necessary to cure the resin with hardener. The products are available for a wide range of civil engineering, infrastructure and other building & construction applications.

Scope of the Report: 
This report focuses on the Epoxy Curing Agents in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications. 
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers 
Olin Corporation (Dow) 
Hexion 
Huntsman 
KUKDO 
Reichhold 
Atul 
Aditya Birla Group 
BASF 
Evonik 
Air Products 
Royce International 
Cardolite 
Gabriel Performance Products 
Mitsubishi Chemical 
Incorez 
Hitachi Chemical 
Cargill 
Dasen Material 
Rich Chemical 
Shangdong DEYUAN 
Yun Teh Industrial

 

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers 
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) 
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) 
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) 
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) 
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers 
Amine Based Products 
Anhydrides Based Products 
Other Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into 
Coatings 
Construction 
Electrical & Electronics 
Wind Energy 
Adhesives 
Composites

 

Table Of Contents:                                                                                                                          

1 Market Overview 
1.1 Epoxy Curing Agents Introduction 
1.2 Market Analysis by Type 
1.2.1 Amine Based Products 
1.2.2 Anhydrides Based Products 
1.2.3 Other Type 
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications 
1.3.1 Coatings 
1.3.2 Construction 
1.3.3 Electrical & Electronics 
1.3.4 Wind Energy 
1.3.5 Adhesives 
1.3.6 Composites 
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions 
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) 
1.4.1.1 United States Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.1.2 Canada Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) 
1.4.2.1 Germany Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.2.2 France Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.2.3 UK Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.2.4 Russia Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.2.5 Italy Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) 
1.4.3.1 China Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.3.2 Japan Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.3.3 Korea Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.3.4 India Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa 
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.5 Market Dynamics 
1.5.1 Market Opportunities 
1.5.2 Market Risk 
1.5.3 Market Driving Force 
2 Manufacturers Profiles 
2.1 Olin Corporation (Dow) 
2.1.1 Business Overview 
2.1.2 Epoxy Curing Agents Type and Applications 
2.1.2.1 Type 1 
2.1.2.2 Type 2 
2.1.3 Olin Corporation (Dow) Epoxy Curing Agents Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.2 Hexion 
2.2.1 Business Overview 
2.2.2 Epoxy Curing Agents Type and Applications 
2.2.2.1 Type 1 
2.2.2.2 Type 2 
2.2.3 Hexion Epoxy Curing Agents Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.3 Huntsman 
2.3.1 Business Overview 
2.3.2 Epoxy Curing Agents Type and Applications 
2.3.2.1 Type 1 
2.3.2.2 Type 2 
2.3.3 Huntsman Epoxy Curing Agents Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.4 KUKDO 
2.4.1 Business Overview 
2.4.2 Epoxy Curing Agents Type and Applications 
2.4.2.1 Type 1 
2.4.2.2 Type 2 
2.4.3 KUKDO Epoxy Curing Agents Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.5 Reichhold 
2.5.1 Business Overview 
2.5.2 Epoxy Curing Agents Type and Applications 
2.5.2.1 Type 1 
2.5.2.2 Type 2 
2.5.3 Reichhold Epoxy Curing Agents Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 

Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
