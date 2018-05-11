Epoxy Curing Agents Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2023

Wise.Guy.

This report studies the Epoxy Curing Agents market. The curing process is a chemical reaction in which the epoxide groups in epoxy resin reacts with a curing agent (hardener) to form a highly crosslinked, three-dimensional network. In order to convert epoxy resins into a hard, infusible, and rigid material, it is necessary to cure the resin with hardener. The products are available for a wide range of civil engineering, infrastructure and other building & construction applications.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Epoxy Curing Agents in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Olin Corporation (Dow)

Hexion

Huntsman

KUKDO

Reichhold

Atul

Aditya Birla Group

BASF

Evonik

Air Products

Royce International

Cardolite

Gabriel Performance Products

Mitsubishi Chemical

Incorez

Hitachi Chemical

Cargill

Dasen Material

Rich Chemical

Shangdong DEYUAN

Yun Teh Industrial

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Amine Based Products

Anhydrides Based Products

Other Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Coatings

Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Wind Energy

Adhesives

Composites

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Epoxy Curing Agents Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Amine Based Products

1.2.2 Anhydrides Based Products

1.2.3 Other Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Coatings

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Electrical & Electronics

1.3.4 Wind Energy

1.3.5 Adhesives

1.3.6 Composites

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Olin Corporation (Dow)

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Epoxy Curing Agents Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Olin Corporation (Dow) Epoxy Curing Agents Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Hexion

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Epoxy Curing Agents Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Hexion Epoxy Curing Agents Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Huntsman

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Epoxy Curing Agents Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 Huntsman Epoxy Curing Agents Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 KUKDO

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Epoxy Curing Agents Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Type 1

2.4.2.2 Type 2

2.4.3 KUKDO Epoxy Curing Agents Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Reichhold

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Epoxy Curing Agents Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Type 1

2.5.2.2 Type 2

2.5.3 Reichhold Epoxy Curing Agents Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

