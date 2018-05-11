John Register of Inspired Communications International to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John Register had been one of the world’s elite track-and-field competitors when a devastating injury sustained training for his third Olympic trials cost him his left leg. From a world-class athlete to an amputee is a long way to fall.

“My life, the identity of who I was, had been turned upside down,” Register recalls. “On the worst day of my life, my wife Alice said, ‘We're going to move forward, this is just our new normal.’ When she spoke those words, it became my new foundation, and that’s when I began to pick myself back up.”

Register started swimming as part of his physical therapy. Within two years, he made the Paralympic swim team. Four years later, with a prosthetic leg made especially for him, Register won the silver medal in the long jump. at the 2000 Paralympic Games, in Sydney, Australia.

Today, Register’s remarkable story led him to establish Inspired Communications International, where he serves as an inspirational speaker, helping audiences apply life lessons learned through times of testing to focus on what is possible.

“Inspired Communications International is a product of my personal journey,” says Register. “Through keynotes and training sessions, my fellow Paralympic athletes and I can serve as the authenticity in the room representing transformational change for organizations.”

Register understands everyone has experienced and continues to experience adversity in their life. How do we overcome our challenges to create a new normal?

“The first thing I believe we all need is resilience,” says Register. “Resilience needs silence. It takes time. I'm still learning new things about my experience even 24 years later. But that only adds to my passion to help others overcome their adversity.”

Register says audiences can expect a highly interactive session.

“I'm always amazed by what I hear. When people feel free to share their fears, it liberates them to a higher state of productivity.”

CUTV News Radio will feature John Register in an interview with Jim Masters on May 15th at 1pm EST and with Doug Llewelyn on May 22nd at 1pm EST.

For more information on Inspired Communications International, visit www.johnregister.com.