Real Estate Landing Page to Market Yourself & Property
Single property websites are a good way of showcasing opulent properties. But they may not help you get high returns for modest listings. There are lots of things to consider when creating a single property website.
From designing an attractive landing page to ensuring that the website is able to rank high enough in Search Engines to get adequate eyeballs on the property. This website would be around for just 1-3 months depending on how quickly you sell the property so you may have to think about the viability of the website and the investment you make in designing, developing and marketing the website before you decide to go ahead with this strategy.
A single property website is used by many realtors to market an individual property. The website ideally has a unique URL which uses the property address. This makes it easy for users to identify the property. Creating a single property website can be easy for those who are familiar with web designing and developing, however if a realtor aims at finding enough audience for the property then they should choose to have the website designed by a professional, who understands the placement of different web elements and ensure that navigation is easy for the users.
If you don’t know much about coding and designing websites then WordPress is a good place to begin, because it simplifies the process of creating a new website and does the coding work on its own. Other places on the internet for creating a single property website are Listings Unlimited, CribFlyer, and RelaHQ.
Keeping in mind that websites are commonly used by all businesses these days and people are more aware of web design and web development these days, the expectation of users from a website has increased. This means that realtors may not be able to simply put together a website with just a few photos and hope that people will eventually take notice.
Everything from SEO to rich content and good photography has become a must for anyone who wants to increase traffic to a website. Creating a single property website requires time.
1. Picking a domain name for your website
This is important and it requires a considerable amount of thought. The best names are usually short and easily memorable. There are lots of things to think of when picking the domain name for your website.
If you want to promote your services on a personal level then you should consider using your own name. But if you want to keep it general then pick a name which associates your website with the industry and can be easily remembered by your audience.
It should be easy to type and easy to pronounce. When your website cannot be spelled or pronounced easily then your traffic may end up visiting other sites instead of yours. Pick a name that is short, attractive, easy to spell and can easily stay on the mind of your users long after they have exited from your website. By keeping it simple, you will be able to make it easy for your users. Confusing domain names and hyphens or numbers in the domain name will only make it difficult for your users who may choose to visit other websites that are easier to spell on the address bar.
With several businesses going online, domain names are becoming scarcer by the day. But there are many extensions to choose from. So even if a domain name is not available on the .com extension, you have the choice of picking a different extension which creatively fits with your domain name.
A domain will usually cost you around $10 a year. Hosting companies can charge you more or less depending on the number of features they offer.
2. Finding a web host
Web hosting companies are responsible for taking your website online. Only when you have a domain name and a web host will your website be available for your users to see online. The domain name and your web host go hand in hand. Without any one of these two, you will not be able to operate your website online and drive traffic to your website.
There are lots of web hosting companies that you can choose from like Bluehost, Hostgator, WP Engine and GoDaddy. All web hosts offer a gamut of features which can include the ability to scale the blog, security features, and support. Here are a few things to keep in mind when searching for a web host:
• Scalability
In the beginning, scalability may not matter, but as your website begins to get more attention, you will realize how important it is to invest in a web host that offers easy options to scale the website and allow you to get more traffic to your website without problems. Easily scalable web hosts are a better investment.
• Reliability
Web hosts who have good uptime scores are always better than those with higher downtime. Ideally, you should look for web hosts that offer at least 99.95% uptime scores. If you choose a premium account then they will be able to offer 99.99% uptime score.
The best way to find out about the reliability of a web host is to go through user reviews. You can also check for reviews of professionals to find out if the web host features a higher uptime score.
The reason why uptime scores for a web host are important is that you would want your website to be up and running as often as possible. Your users will have a better experience when the website has higher uptime scores.
• Upgrading options
New users may start with a relatively lower plan. Shared hosting services are an inexpensive option for beginner websites, where you do not want to spend a lot of money on the web host. Generally, a website that sees around 30,000 to 40,000 visitors in a month will find shared hosting services to work well for them but if the number of visitors starts to increase then the website may suffer from regards to its performance.
Pick a web host that can allow you to move to higher plans where you can switch from shared hosting services to cloud hosting or dedicated hosting without any problems.
• Renewal costs
All your web host subscriptions will require renewal after a certain period of time. Check the cost of signing up and compare it with the renewal costs. Generally, the cost of signing up is low and the renewal costs are high. You should expect to pay a renewal cost that may be twice the price of signing up with a web host, but if you notice, that the renewal costs are even higher than this then you must look for other web hosts who are most cost-effective. This will save you the hassle of switching hosts every now and then in order to save yourself from paying higher renewal costs.
• Trial periods
It is good to be able to use the services of a web host and trial it before you decide to pay for the services and enter into a contract. It can be difficult to switch providers constantly and move to other web hosts very frequently. Trial periods help in identifying how good the services of a web host are.
Avoid web hosts who charge you high cancellation fees when you decide to cancel during the trial period. Others are willing to refund your money on a prorated basis when you cancel during the trial period. These are the companies that you should choose for your web hosting requirements.
• Ease of use
How easy is it to use the services of the web host that you have chosen? Does it look user-friendly? Will you be able to use the control panel of your web host easily? This is a functionality, that you wouldn’t want to compromise on because it is the brain of your blog. The control panel helps you handle your blog with less dependence on the technical support team for help.
• Check for availability of email hosting
Email hosting is common now. You would ideally want your email to be hosted together on your website to make sure that you check the email features that are provided by your web host.
• Support
Without technical support, it can be difficult for a blogger who is just starting out to ensure that their blog runs smoothly, especially when they may not be technically savvy. As a realtor, you may not want to spend time trying to troubleshoot problems and fix issues on your own. When the web host you choose offers quality support services then you will be able to enjoy their services with greater peace of mind. While a friendly control panel will reduce the number of time you need to contact technical support, certain issues like a website crash may require help from the tech team.
How to create a single property website
If you are getting it done by a professional then the website developers, designers, and copywriters will take all necessary details required for the website and make it all super easy for you. If you choose to create a single property website yourself, then there are a few things that you should keep in mind.
Begin with the important details
The first thing to do is make a list of all details, which will be included in the content of the website. Hire a content writer who has experience in writing for real estate websites, if you do not have a flair for appealing words. Real estate relies heavily on the use of attractive words when you are selling a property. Important details that you must keep in mind when writing details of the property are:
• Accurate and appealing description of the property
• The square footage
• Number of bedrooms and bathrooms
• Whether it includes a front and backyard
• A gallery of the photos of the property
Let’s talk about design
The design of the website should ideally mimic the design principles of the realtor’s main website. This will help people see a connection between the parent brand and the property that is being promoted through the website. This is very important and should not be discounted. Everything from the color palette to the fonts used can make a big difference. Ideally, it is good to choose a template, which is similar to the template used for the real estate firm’s original website.
Design should be very smooth and it should have a fluidity, which makes the visitors proceed further and find out more about the property. Keeping in mind that real estate is a lot about aesthetics, a person should encourage good aesthetics on the single property website as well. In many ways, the website is a reflection of the main firm and their values.
Navigating through the website
An important thing to remember when creating any website is the navigation of the website. Think about navigation from the user’s point of view. If your targeted audience involves people who may not be frequent internet users, then it is good to keep navigation as simple as possible.
Put key elements and call to action buttons at the most visible part of the website so that your visitors get to notice them. When customers are able to smoothly navigate through the website then they are more comfortable and may end up spending a longer period of time going through the property.
Avi iMeir Zaslavsky
101MZ
2124706688
email us here