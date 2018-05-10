The Drake Inn – a Fine Inn in the Hamptons NY – Opened its 2018 Season

Marina of The Drake Inn

The Drake Inn, one of The Hampton's Best Inns and a winner of various awards has opened its 2018 season on April 27, 2018.

HAMPTON BAYS, NY, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A fine inn and a hotel in the Hamptons, The Drake Inn, has opened its gates for the first time in the summer of 2013. Since then it has been awarded Certificates of Excellence by Tripadvisor® for the years 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017, as well as a Bravo Badge. Other accolades include "The Guest Review Reward" from Booking.com and “The Spectrum Award for Excellence in Customer Service” by CBN.

These awards were given in recognition of The Drake Inn's superb service in the arena of hospitality as compared to other Hotels in the Hamptons, NY. "A certificate of excellence award is given only to establishments that consistently achieve outstanding traveler reviews on Tripadvisor®."

"When hospitality becomes an art it loses its very soul". By: William Hazlitt

The Drake Inn is owned by Ms. Nini Ofri, a realtor from NYC, whose dream has always been to become part of the hospitality Industry. Right from the start Ms. Ofri managed to turn The Drake Inn into one of the best places to stay in when visiting the Hamptons. Today The Drake Inn is ranked as the number one accommodation in Hampton Bays, NY, as well as one of the best hotels in the Hamptons, NY.

"Nothing makes me happier than seeing our guests feel at home. Welcoming them with some unexpected, free of charge, amenities is just one more thing I can offer them to enhance their experience while staying at The Drake Inn," said Ms. Ofri recently.

Here are some of the free amenities Ms. Ofri pumpers her guests with: a "Welcome" plate of Seasonal Fresh Fruit, Chocolate and Bottled Water. Also, every morning during their stay, a basket of Freshly Baked Muffins and Croissants is delivered to every occupied room. All guests enjoy free Drop off to, as well as pick up from, the beach. All units come with a phone and all calls within the US are on the house.

Her strive for perfection keeps Ms. Ofri busy with different improvements and upgrades before every new season. The aim - in her words - is: "When guests arrive I want them to feel as if they were returning to their very own vacation hideaway."

About The Drake Inn: The Drake Inn is one of the Hamptons finest Inns. It is serenely sheltered yet centrally situated, just minutes away from the beautiful nearby beaches on Dune Road. All the Hamptons' main attractions are only a short distance away.

The Drake Inn is a non-smoking establishment that is geared towards those who seek a place where they can find calm and serenity.

"Quiet inn away from the crowds," "Exceeded Our Expectations," "Friendly, Quiet, Clean and Muffins, " are just a few of the ways people who stayed at The Drake Inn describe it.

For more information, please visit: http://www.thedrakeinn.com