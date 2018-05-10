Aniline Global Industry 2018 Sales, Supply and Consumption Forecasts to 2021

PUNE, INDIA, May 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Global Aniline Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Aniline Market 2017-2021” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 99 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

Aniline is used as feedstock for polyurethanes. Aniline is also extensively used for manufacturing methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI). MDI is used to manufacture flexible and rigid polyurethane (PU) foams, coatings, elastomers, adhesives, and sealants. Aniline is also an important ingredient used in rubber processing chemicals. The global aniline market is driven largely by the end-use industries. The increase in the demand for aniline in APAC and other developing countries are expected to dominate the global aniline market during the forecast period.

The analysts forecast the global aniline market to grow at a CAGR of 6.83% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global aniline market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The Global Aniline Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• BASF

• Bayer

• Huntsman

• Mitsubishi Chemical

• Sumitomo Chemical

Other prominent vendors

• Arrow Chemical Group

• EMCO Dyestuff

• GNFC

• Hindustan Organic Chemicals

• SHANDONGJINLING

• Sinopec

• Tosoh

• Wanhua Chemical Group

Market driver

• Increase in the demand for aniline for the production of MDI

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Demand-supply gap of aniline

Market challenge
• Demand-supply gap of aniline

Market trend

• Increasing demand for aniline in the Middle East

Market trend
• Increasing demand for aniline in the Middle East

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

• Market sizing 2016

• Market size and forecast 2016-2021

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

• Segmentation by application

• Comparison by application

• MDI – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Others – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Market opportunity by application

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USE

• Segmentation by end-use

• Comparison by end-use

• Insulation – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Rubber processing chemicals – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Consumer goods – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Transportation – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Packaging – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Agriculture – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Others – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Market opportunity by end-use

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

• Increasing demand for aniline in the Middle East

• Ban on use of aniline in textiles

• Alternative source of production of aniline

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive scenario

• Major market vendors

• Other prominent vendors

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendor overview

• BASF

• Bayer

• Huntsman

• Mitsubishi Chemical

• Sumitomo Chemical

………..CONTINUED



