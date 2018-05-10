Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis to 2025

Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

PUNE, INDIA, May 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Market 2018

Wiseguyreports.Com adds “Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the global Hospital Information Systems (HIS) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Hospital Information Systems (HIS) market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Cerner Corp.

Epic Systems Corp.

McKesson Corp.

Siemens Healthcare Ltd

Agfa Healthcare Corp.

Allscripts

Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Computer Program and Systems Inc.

CompuGroup Medical AG

GE Healthcare

Keane Care Inc

Medical Information Technology Inc

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3133245-global-hospital-information-systems-his-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

HMIS

HCIS

GMIS

Market segment by Application, Hospital Information Systems (HIS) can be split into

Information Service

Payment

Others

Key Stakeholders

Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Manufacturers

Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

This report provides valuable information for companies like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and individuals who have interests in this industry.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Complete Report Details@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3133245-global-hospital-information-systems-his-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Global Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Hospital Information Systems (HIS)

1.1 Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Market Overview

1.1.1 Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Market by Type

1.3.1 HMIS

1.3.2 HCIS

1.3.3 GMIS

1.4 Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Information Service

1.4.2 Payment

1.4.3 Others

2 Global Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Cerner Corp.

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Epic Systems Corp.

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 McKesson Corp.

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Siemens Healthcare Ltd

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Agfa Healthcare Corp.

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Allscripts

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Healthcare Solutions Inc.

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Computer Program and Systems Inc.

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 CompuGroup Medical AG

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 GE Healthcare

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

Continued….

