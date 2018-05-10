Global Geographic Information System Market 2018 Trends Analysis, Product Usability Profiles & Forecasts to 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Geographic Information System Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends, Research Report Forecasting to 2023”reports to its database.

Executive Summary

The global geographic information system market to grow from USD 7829.3 million in 2016 to USD 17070.69 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 11.78%. The year 2016 has been considered as the base year, while the forecast period is up-to 2023.

Geographic information system is a tool that connects data and geography to relate location-based data to understand spatial patterns and relationships. Technically, GIS analyzes, stores, manipulates and visualizes the spatial information to make different projection and combine these dimensions to provide insights about the social, demographic, environmental and political arenas. GIS has become an important part of mainstream business and management operations across industry verticals for better decision making, improved communication, and greater efficiency in delivering values to the customers.

The major forces driving the growth of the geographic information system market include the need to integrate geographical data for better prediction and analysis and enhanced productivity and operational benefits. However certain factors such as the technical complexity due to heterogeneous data may hinder the market growth. In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity such as the incorporating iot with gis, increased popularity of open source platforms, and multiple opportunities in urban and regional planning. The possible challenges for the market growth are high infrastructural and deployment cost, attuning data accuracy and efficient data management, and attuning data accuracy and efficient data management. But key players in the market are overcoming the challenges with continual improvement and innovation.

Based on industry, the global geographic information system market is studied across aerospace & defense, banking, financial services & insurance, consumer goods & retail, education, energy & utilities, government, healthcare & life sciences, information technology, manufacturing, media & entertainment, telecommunication, transportation & logistics, and travel & hospitality. Based on geography, the global geographic information system market is studied across Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of geographic information system market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast. We also have highlighted future trends in the geographic information system market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis of geographic information system market brings an insight on the product usability profiles of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights features & pricing, informant reviews of the key products in the market.

