Global Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market Market 2018 Industry Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market 2018 Global and China Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023
This report provides in depth study of “Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Mobile backend as a service (MBaaS), also known as "backend as a service" (BaaS), is a model for providing web app and mobile app developers with a way to link their applications to backend cloud storage and APIs exposed by back end applications while also providing features such as user management, push notifications, and integration with social networking services. These services are provided via the use of custom software development kits (SDKs) and application programming interfaces (APIs).
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Global Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
IBM Corporation
Oracle Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Kony
Kinvey
Anypresence
Appcelerator
Built.Io
KII Corporation
Cloudmine
Parse
Feedhenry
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Android
iOS
Others
By End-User / Application
Data and application integration
Identity and access management
Usage analytics
Support and maintenance Service
Others
