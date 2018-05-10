Wireless RAN Market is anticipated to hit $83.419 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 2.47%.

APAC region holds the largest market share and growth in the Wireless RAN Market and is anticipated to reach $41.9 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 2.83%.

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled "Wireless RAN Market: By Type (Broadcast Radio, Cellular Radio, Macro, Micro, PICO/Femto); By Industry Vertical (Residential, Enterprise, Urban, Rural); By Submarket (Base Station [Small Cells, Macro Cells], Base Controller, C-RAN); By Component (Radio Equipment, Radio Software, Managed Services); By Technology (GSM, CDMA, WCDMA, LTE, 5G, Others); (2015-2023)", the market is driven by the increase in demand for connectivity across various applications such as consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare among others, have been boosting the wireless RAN market growth.APAC held the largest market share in the Wireless RAN Market:APAC region holds the largest market share and growth in the Wireless RAN Market and is anticipated to reach $41.9 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 2.83%. Increasing infrastructural developments in various industries have been boosting the utilization of wireless RAN in this region. The key applications include Healthcare, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, and Defense among others.Selected Geographic Analysis done in the full report:According to 3GPP , after testing the 5G technology for interoperability, it is expected to deploy by 2020. This will open up new avenues of opportunity for the infrastructure segment, which has been largely curtailed due to extensive global coverage for GSM, Edge and CDMA technologies.The introduction of 5G technology will significantly propel the infrastructure market. Though the lack of coverage in rural areas, particularly in the APAC region, is hindering the adoption of 3G and 4G network services in few regions, however, the rising rural purchasing power, particularly in India, China and Malaysia, has resulted in overcoming some of the economic obstacles in setting up a rural WRAN.The virtualization or cloud conversion market for RAN is reaching its peak, with maintenance and secondary services being a major focus for companies operating in this market. The significant rise in penetration of cloud technology, particularly in automotive and healthcare industries will propel the market.To purchase or browse the table of contents of the report follow the link below:Excerpts on Market Growth Factors:The factors driving the wireless RAN market growth include spectrum utilization, reduced cost, new technology development, energy efficiency and so on.The increasing number of connected devices and evolving communication technologies have propelled the demand for the requisite infrastructure, which in turn fuel the growth for wireless RAN across the globe.Residential is a promising market for the easy radio access in terms of growth rate.The demand for mobile data continues to grow in the coming future, various telecom vendors are adopting new and innovative techniques to optimize speed and enhance the overall network capacity.Increasing mobile traffic from rising penetration and growing content, requiring increased coverage and speed of transfer will drive the new technology adoption in the market.The introduction of newer technologies such as LTE and 5G has resulted in increased demand for this technology globally. This is replacing older technologies such as CDMA and GSM/Edge. WCDMA is another technology which is projected to grow in developing economies.The demand for mobile data continues to grow in coming future, various telecom vendors are adopting new and innovative techniques to optimize speed and enhance the overall network capacity.Although the infrastructure development markets for 2G and 3G technologies are on the verge of extinction, the service market is witnessing growth as increased coverage and adoption drive the demand for secondary services.The introduction of 5G technology in early 2020s will be a major factor in the growth of Wireless RAN infrastructure along with the growth of C-RAN market.Talk to one of our sales representative about the full report by providing your details in the below link:Key players of Wireless RAN Market:The total market for wireless RAN market is verified through the capital expenditure of various industries. The market is also estimated for various key players, offering another way of cross validating the data. The data is then summarized and the key findings are disseminated.Huawei Technology Co Ltd., contributed a major market share for GSM technology, followed by ZTE Corporation, and Ericsson. The success of the W-RAN industry was built with significant investment for higher bandwidth and speed. 