Sugar Confectionery Market - Belgaria Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2021

Wise.Guy.

PUNE, INDIA, May 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Sugar Confectionery in Bulgaria” New Document to its Studies Database

In 2017 other sugar confectionery recorded 3% volume and value growth despite the fact that the products such as as Turkish delight and halva are considered old fashioned by many, preferred mainly by the older generation. However, it still accounted for a 48% volume share of overall sugar confectionery and somehow dictated the overall category and consumer preferences.

Euromonitor International's Sugar Confectionery in Bulgaria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2951957-sugar-confectionery-in-bulgaria

Product coverage: Boiled Sweets, Liquorice, Lollipops, Medicated Confectionery, Mints, Other Sugar Confectionery, Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews, Toffees, Caramels and Nougat.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sugar Confectionery market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2951957-sugar-confectionery-in-bulgaria

Table Of Contents:

SUGAR CONFECTIONERY IN BULGARIA

Euromonitor International

July 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Trends

Competitive Landscape

Prospects

Category Data

Summary 1 Other Sugar Confectionery by Product Type: 2017

Table 1 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Volume 2012-2017

Table 2 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 3 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2012-2017

Table 4 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 5 Sales of Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews by Type: % Value 2012-2017

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Sugar Confectionery: % Value 2013-2017

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Sugar Confectionery: % Value 2014-2017

Table 8 Distribution of Sugar Confectionery by Format: % Value 2012-2017

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Volume 2017-2022

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2017-2022

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Executive Summary

Consumer Expectations in Terms of Packaged Food Quality Continue To Rise

Retailers Add Higher Quality Options To Their Private Label Portfolios

Leading Modern Grocery Retailers Expand Following Bankruptcy of Competitors

Packaged Food Quality Standards Improve As Modern Grocery Retailers Gain Ground

Retailers Will Continue To Expand Private Label Packaged Food Lines

Key Trends and Developments

Drugstores/parapharmacies Emerges As A New Distribution Channel in Packaged Food

Modern Grocery Retailers Increase Advertising Budgets

Leading Retailers Develop Private Label Organic Packaged Food Lines

Leading Retailers Invest in Corporate Social Responsibility Initiatives

Foodservice: Key Trends and Developments

Headlines

Trends: Sales To Foodservice

Trends: Consumer Foodservice

Prospects

Category Data

Table 13 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2012-2017

Table 14 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2012-2017

Table 15 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2017-2022

Table 16 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2017-2022

Market Data

Table 17 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2012-2017

Table 18 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 19 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2012-2017

Table 20 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 21 GBO Company Shares of Packaged Food: % Value 2013-2017

Table 22 NBO Company Shares of Packaged Food: % Value 2013-2017

Continued…….

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

sales@wiseguyreports.com

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)