Sugar Confectionery Market - Belgaria Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2021

Sugar Confectionery Market - Bulgaria Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2021

In 2017 other sugar confectionery recorded 3% volume and value growth despite the fact that the products such as as Turkish delight and halva are considered old fashioned by many, preferred mainly by the older generation. However, it still accounted for a 48% volume share of overall sugar confectionery and somehow dictated the overall category and consumer preferences.

Euromonitor International's Sugar Confectionery in Bulgaria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boiled Sweets, Liquorice, Lollipops, Medicated Confectionery, Mints, Other Sugar Confectionery, Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews, Toffees, Caramels and Nougat.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report? 
* Get a detailed picture of the Sugar Confectionery market; 
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change; 
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands; 
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Table Of Contents:                                                                                                                          

SUGAR CONFECTIONERY IN BULGARIA 
Euromonitor International 
July 2017 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES 

Headlines 
Trends 
Competitive Landscape 
Prospects 
Category Data 
Summary 1 Other Sugar Confectionery by Product Type: 2017 
Table 1 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Volume 2012-2017 
Table 2 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Value 2012-2017 
Table 3 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2012-2017 
Table 4 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017 
Table 5 Sales of Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews by Type: % Value 2012-2017 
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Sugar Confectionery: % Value 2013-2017 
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Sugar Confectionery: % Value 2014-2017 
Table 8 Distribution of Sugar Confectionery by Format: % Value 2012-2017 
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Volume 2017-2022 
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Value 2017-2022 
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2017-2022 
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022 
Executive Summary 
Consumer Expectations in Terms of Packaged Food Quality Continue To Rise 
Retailers Add Higher Quality Options To Their Private Label Portfolios 
Leading Modern Grocery Retailers Expand Following Bankruptcy of Competitors 
Packaged Food Quality Standards Improve As Modern Grocery Retailers Gain Ground 
Retailers Will Continue To Expand Private Label Packaged Food Lines 
Key Trends and Developments 
Drugstores/parapharmacies Emerges As A New Distribution Channel in Packaged Food 
Modern Grocery Retailers Increase Advertising Budgets 
Leading Retailers Develop Private Label Organic Packaged Food Lines 
Leading Retailers Invest in Corporate Social Responsibility Initiatives 
Foodservice: Key Trends and Developments 
Headlines 
Trends: Sales To Foodservice 
Trends: Consumer Foodservice 
Prospects 
Category Data 
Table 13 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2012-2017 
Table 14 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2012-2017 
Table 15 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2017-2022 
Table 16 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2017-2022 
Market Data 
Table 17 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2012-2017 
Table 18 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Value 2012-2017 
Table 19 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2012-2017 
Table 20 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017 
Table 21 GBO Company Shares of Packaged Food: % Value 2013-2017 
Table 22 NBO Company Shares of Packaged Food: % Value 2013-2017 

 Continued…….                                                      

 

