Purnima A. Desai to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

FLUSHING, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For many of us living in the United States we readily follow the lifestyle and society expectations so we can be proud Americans. But how important is it for us to remain embedded and linked to our cultural heritage to define our true identities? How can we find genuine happiness in maintaining our ancestry while still living the American dream?

Purnima is the founder and President of the Shikshayatan Cultural Center a philanthropic organization instrumental in encouraging and supporting Indian culture through music and art.

“I’m extremely fortunate to have had the opportunity to acquire the best from both India and the United States,” says Purnima. “Over the course of my life both countries have given me so much opportunity and my gratitude for them is infinite. Now through my organization I proudly guide our young future generation to balance their life and remain peaceful and profoundly connected to both cultures.”

Purnima unpretentiously promotes the beauty, good will, and tranquility of Indian art and culture through her in depth educational workshops teaching children and women Hindi, violin, dance, poetry, and painting. She holds invaluable workshops to enhance profound knowledge of the greatness of their heritage.

“My sole purpose is for children to connect to their roots and they should know what inspirational and enrichment they can acquire from their Indian heritage,” says Purnima.

According to Purnima, it’s ideal for Indian American people to embrace both cultures as merging idealism from their different values, beliefs, and norms. She feels absolutely blessed and overwhelmingly lucky to be a citizen while maintaining the spirituality and enlightenment from her country.

“My heartfelt purpose is keeping people healthy physically and spiritually and to help the needy less fortunate people,” says Purnima. “We should all be mindful that wealth is not everything. I teach holistic health, healing, and proper nutrition. If you are healthy you can acquire wealth. But if you own lavish properties and have millions in the bank but are malnourished and sickly you can never enjoy life.”

Purnima is the publisher of a magazine "Abhyudaya" and the writer of several articles for children as well as Recipient of Ambassador for Peace award from Universal Peace Federation.

“If you are not genuinely content and joyful within you then you cannot offer happiness to others,” says Purnima. “Without peace from within you cannot give peace to others. It’s critical you release negative energies like jealousy and anger out of your system through mediation, music, and self- love.”

All these intricate factors are required to have a joyful, healthy world where we can all live affably.

“I have more tremendous charitable work I’m looking forward to accomplishing,” says Purnima. “My unwavering hope is that individuals serve all and love all. Help the needy and you will be at one with God and positively inspire the world.”

CUTV news will feature Purnima Desai in an interview with Jim Masters Friday May 11th at 10 a.m. EST.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have any questions for our guest please call (347) 996-3389.

For more information on Purnima please visit https://shikshayatanculturalcentercom.wordpress.com/

Author: Beatrice Maria Centeno