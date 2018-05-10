Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Digital Signage Global Market 2018 Key Players,Share, Trend, Segmentation And Forecast To 2023

PUNE, INDIA, May 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Digital Signage Market

Executive Summary

Digital Signage market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. 
The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. 
The report includes the forecasts, Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players. 

The Players mentioned in our report 
Samsung 
LG Corporation 
NEC Corporation 
NEXCOM 
Scala 
Sharp 
SIIG 
Sony Corporation 
Advantech 
Nanonation 
Barco N.V. 
BrightSign 
Morrow Technologies 
The Marlin Company 
E Display 
Daktronics 
Dynasign 
Extron Electronics 
Four Winds 
Gefen 
SpinetiX

Global Digital Signage Market: Product Segment Analysis 
LCD 
TV set 
Plasma Display 
Dual-color LED 
Full-color LED 
Others 
Global Digital Signage Market: Application Segment Analysis 
Government/enterprise building 
Bank 
Hospital 
Transportation 
Business Hall 
Exhibition center/competition stadium 
Global Digital Signage Market: Regional Segment Analysis 
USA 
Europe 
Japan 
China 
India 
South East Asia 


Table of Content-Key Points Covered

Chapter 1 About the Digital Signage Industry 
    1.1 Industry Definition 
      1.1.1 Types of Digital Signage industry 
          1.1.1.1 LCD 
          1.1.1.2 TV set 
          1.1.1.3 Plasma Display 
          1.1.1.4 Dual-color LED 
          1.1.1.5 Full-color LED 
          1.1.1.6 Others 
    1.2 Main Market Activities 
    1.3 Similar Industries 
    1.4 Industry at a Glance

…………..

Chapter 5 Company Profiles 
    5.1 Samsung 
      5.1.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.1.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.1.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.2 LG Corporation 
      5.2.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.2.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.2.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.3 NEC Corporation 
      5.3.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.3.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.3.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.4 NEXCOM 
      5.4.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.4.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.4.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.5 Scala 
      5.5.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.5.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.5.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.6 Sharp 
      5.6.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.6.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.6.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.7 SIIG 
      5.7.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.7.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.7.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.8 Sony Corporation 
      5.8.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.8.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.8.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.9 Advantech 
      5.9.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.9.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.9.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.10 Nanonation 
      5.10.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.10.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.10.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.11 Barco N.V. 
      5.11.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.11.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.11.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.12 BrightSign 
      5.12.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.12.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.12.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 

Continued…..

