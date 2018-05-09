KVO Collections create new jewelry collection for the boutique Kirby and Company
Founders of KVO Collections, Julia Ford and Claudia Wood have created a diamond collection which will be exclusive to the boutique Kirby and Company in Darien.
"Elaine has created a place where people can find things they need to compliment a room, adorn an outfit, or surprise a friend with a personal gift. We are very inspired by how Elaine creates community and how she supports small local women businesses," say Julia Ford and Claudia Wood from KVO Collections. KVO Collections will be a the forefront on Thursday, May 10th when Kirby and Company will host a shopping event from 5pm-8pm and on Friday, May 11 from 9am-5pm at 1029 Post Road in Darien, CT.
About KVO Collections:
Here’s to the bold, the beautiful, the courageous women
Who dare every day to make a difference.
Different goes beyond what we wear and how we wear it.
It’s about what we do and the way we do it.
Every. Single. Day.
KVO is different.
The way we design our diamonds to be worn every day.
The way we give back a percentage of every sale to help people with everyday problems.
Every day we get a chance to do something different.
Love longer. Dream bigger. Live louder.
KVO is about making a daily difference.
What will you do different today?
Diamond Done Different
