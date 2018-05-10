Telnyx Launches Industry-Leading Toll-Free Service with Built-In LCR

Telnyx reveals their industry-leading toll-free service with built-in least-cost routing (LCR), disaster recovery and international coverage.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, May 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telnyx, the world’s only self-service, full-stack communications platform, revealed today their industry-leading toll-free service with built-in least-cost routing (LCR), disaster recovery and international coverage.

For organizations with large or mission-critical toll-free deployments, Telnyx can replicate existing configurations while fortifying the service against outages and lowering costs by as much as 75%.

“Telnyx works with every toll-free provider in the market,” said Ian Reither, COO. “Our direct, redundant connections provide clear, reliable calls, and as a RespOrg, we automatically update routing configurations to adapt to changing market conditions.”

Supplement your toll-free service with embedded number search with access to any available toll-free number in the world, SMS-enabled toll-free numbers and 2.5 million other owned DIDs available locally or abroad. Every toll-free number comes with Telnyx native routing control enabled and automated failovers on connections.

Access Your Guide to Fortified Toll-Free to learn how mission-critical applications, call centers, national and international brands and e-commerce businesses build resilient toll-free deployments on the Telnyx platform. Replicating an existing deployment on the Telnyx platform can reduce costs up to 75% while improving resiliency.

About Telnyx

Telnyx delivers voice, messaging and more for applications and next-generation communications companies. Telnyx is a communications platform and partner that provides global carrier-grade services. Telnyx maintains an international, private IP network and grants its customers unprecedented control over their communications through its innovative portal and RESTful API.

Telnyx products include voice (elastic SIP trunking, global number search and telephony data), programmatic messaging, embedded communications (WebRTC) and automated networking. Customers provision services a la carte and pay by usage for scalable, on-demand communications.

Every Telnyx customer has access to 24/7 engineering support and dedicated customer success teams, and Telnyx continues to offer complimentary enterprise services like configuration management, enterprise security and fraud detection.