Global Vehicle Paint Market 2018 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

PUNE, INDIA, May 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vehicle Paint Market:

Executive Summary

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Vehicle Paint in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Global Vehicle Paint market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

PPG

AkzoNobel

Henkel

Sherwin-Williams

Valspar

RPM International

Axalta

BASF

Kansai Paint

Sika

3M

Asian Paints

Nippon Paint

HB Fuller

Masco

Jotun

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Solvent

Water

Powder

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Passenger Vehicle

Commercia Vehicle

Table of Content:

Global Vehicle Paint Market Research Report 2018

1 Vehicle Paint Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Vehicle Paint

1.2 Vehicle Paint Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Vehicle Paint Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Vehicle Paint Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Solvent

1.2.4 Water

1.2.5 Powder

1.3 Global Vehicle Paint Segment by Application

1.3.1 Vehicle Paint Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Passenger Vehicle

1.3.3 Commercia Vehicle

1.4 Global Vehicle Paint Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Vehicle Paint Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Vehicle Paint (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Vehicle Paint Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Vehicle Paint Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Vehicle Paint Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Vehicle Paint Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Vehicle Paint Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Vehicle Paint Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Vehicle Paint Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Vehicle Paint Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Vehicle Paint Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Vehicle Paint Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Vehicle Paint Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Vehicle Paint Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Vehicle Paint Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Vehicle Paint Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Vehicle Paint Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Vehicle Paint Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Vehicle Paint Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Vehicle Paint Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Vehicle Paint Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Vehicle Paint Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Vehicle Paint Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 South Korea Vehicle Paint Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Vehicle Paint Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Vehicle Paint Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Vehicle Paint Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Vehicle Paint Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Vehicle Paint Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Vehicle Paint Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Vehicle Paint Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 South Korea Vehicle Paint Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Vehicle Paint Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Vehicle Paint Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Vehicle Paint Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Vehicle Paint Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Vehicle Paint Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Vehicle Paint Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Vehicle Paint Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Vehicle Paint Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Vehicle Paint Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

