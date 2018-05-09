Optical Amplifier Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period to reach $935.23m by 2023.
The global optical amplifiers market has increased due to the rapid growth of data centers, improved signal quality in the transmission.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, May 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the Report “Optical Amplifier Market: By Application (Carrier Networking, Data Centers and Data Center Storage); By Type (Travelling Wave Amplifier, Fabry-Perot Amplifier and Erbium doped fiber amplifier) - With Forecast (2018-2023), published by IndustryARC, the market evolution is driven by smart phones and tablets in use, and these devices are networked and drive significant growth as the data in networks expands exponentially.
The global optical amplifiers market has increased due to the rapid growth of data centers, improved signal quality in the transmission without any data loss among many other factors, are demanding the growth of the market across a wide range of industries in the near future.
North America holding major share in the Optical Amplifier Market
Americas has witnessed significant growth in optical amplifiers market with a global share of 35% of the market in 2017 and is projected to grow to $330.60 million by 2023, due to an increase in adoption of optical tools in the transmission networks for the betterment of signal quality and effective transmission of data in the enterprises operating across the American region. Europe, is expected to gain considerable share of 28% in 2023 due to growing acceptance of high quality transmission systems in this region. Asia-Pacific and the Row (Middle East & Africa) are poised to exhibit faster growth due to the favorable macroeconomic factors and increasing investments in data centers. Factors such as digitization and increase in the amount of data are expected to drive the growth in these regions.
Selected Application Analysis done in the full Report:
Biggest driver for this market lies with the telecom operators who are increasing their 4G coverage, in order to reduce the internet traffic and deliver the best communication services to all the mobile operators across the globe. The EFDA amplifier market (Erbium doped fiber amplifier) is projected to reach revenue of $404.66 million by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the 2017-2023. The data center market demands access to a broad portfolio of fiber optic modules to connect servers, switches and storage. With respect to this, the Ethernet market has seen tremendous growth in the past few years. In the future, there will be a tremendous investment in wireless cell tower base stations as the quantity of network traffic grows exponentially.
Excerpts on Market Growth Factors
Growing adoption of 4G connections is resulting in the increased demand for the optical fibers in order to transmit the data over longer distances at a high speed.
Researchers developed a new optical fiber that could potentially double the information-carrying capacity of fiber optic cables. This technological improvement will maintain the fast free flow of information and will lead the optical communication technology.
Due to the increasing shift towards mobile platform because of the growth of various smart phones and tablets, there has been an increase in traffic over the internet which in turn increases the demand for optical amplifiers.
Key players of the Optical Amplifier Market
The key players in the market are NEC Corp., Omron, Panasonic, Finisar and Sumitomo constituting a major share. These companies offers a wide range of optical fibers tailored to the requirements of industry verticals, thereby augmenting their respective share and positions in the market. Products such as UltraSpan 1RU Raman, Compact optical fiber, are the optical amplifier manufactured by Finisar Corporation, Furukawa Electic Co., Lts., Qorvo, Inc., EMCORE Corporation. The products manufactured by these players are Wavelength range, input power range, noise figure and average gain. Below mentioned are a few more companies that play a role in market development.
Optical Amplifier Market report is segmented as below:
The global Optical Amplifier Market study across various end user industries is incorporated in the report:
A.Optical Amplifier Market- By Application
1.Carrier Networking
2.Data Centers
3.Data Center Storage
B.Optical Amplifier Market- By Type
1.Travelling wave amplifier
2.Fabry-perot amplifier
3.Erbium doped fiber amplifier
C.Optical Amplifier Market by Geography (covers 10+ countries)
D.Optical Amplifier Market Entropy
Companies Cited / Interviewed
1.Sumitomo Electric Indsutries Ltd.
2.Oclaro Photonics
3.Emcore Corporation
4.Source Photonics
5.Broadcom Limited
6.Qorvo, Inc.
7.Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.
8.Broadcom Limited
9.Company 9
10.Company 10+
What can you expect from the report?
The Optical Amplifier Market Report is Prepared with the Main Agenda to Cover the following 20 points:
1. Market Size by Product Categories & Application 11. Demand Analysis (Revenue & Volume)
2. Market trends & Relevant Market Data 12. Country level Analysis
3. Manufacturer Landscape 13. Competitor Analysis
4. Distributor Landscape 14. Market Shares Analysis
5. Pricing Analysis 15. Value Chain Analysis
6. Top 10 End user Analysis 16. Supply Chain Analysis
7. Product Benchmarking 17. Strategic Analysis
8. Product Developments 18. Current & Future Market Landscape Analysis
9. Mergers & Acquisition Analysis 19. Opportunity Analysis
10. Patent Analysis 20. Revenue and Volume Analysis
