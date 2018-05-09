Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Carbon and Energy Management Software Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis to 2025

PUNE, INDIA, May 9, 2018

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Carbon and Energy Management Software Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Carbon and Energy Management Software Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the global Carbon and Energy Management Software market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Carbon and Energy Management Software market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered 
CA Technologies 
IBM 
SAP 
Schneider Electric 
ACCUVIO 
AssetWorks 
Ecova 
Carbon Clear 
Enablon 
Enviance 
MetricStream

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
On-premise 
Cloud-based

Market segment by Application, Carbon and Energy Management Software can be split into 
Power and utilities 
Oil and gas 
Industrial 
Enterprise

This report provides valuable information for companies like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and individuals who have interests in this industry.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Global Carbon and Energy Management Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025 
1 Industry Overview of Carbon and Energy Management Software 
1.1 Carbon and Energy Management Software Market Overview 
1.1.1 Carbon and Energy Management Software Product Scope 
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 
1.2 Global Carbon and Energy Management Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018) 
1.2.1 United States 
1.2.2 Europe 
1.2.3 China 
1.2.4 Japan 
1.2.5 Southeast Asia 
1.2.6 India 
1.3 Carbon and Energy Management Software Market by Type 
1.3.1 On-premise 
1.3.2 Cloud-based 
1.4 Carbon and Energy Management Software Market by End Users/Application 
1.4.1 Power and utilities 
1.4.2 Oil and gas 
1.4.3 Industrial 
1.4.4 Enterprise

2 Global Carbon and Energy Management Software Competition Analysis by Players 
2.1 Carbon and Energy Management Software Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018) 
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend 
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate 
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences 
2.2.3 New Entrants 
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles 
3.1 CA Technologies 
3.1.1 Company Profile 
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.1.4 Carbon and Energy Management Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.2 IBM 
3.2.1 Company Profile 
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.2.4 Carbon and Energy Management Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.3 SAP 
3.3.1 Company Profile 
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.3.4 Carbon and Energy Management Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.4 Schneider Electric 
3.4.1 Company Profile 
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.4.4 Carbon and Energy Management Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.5 ACCUVIO 
3.5.1 Company Profile 
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.5.4 Carbon and Energy Management Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.6 AssetWorks 
3.6.1 Company Profile 
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.6.4 Carbon and Energy Management Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.7 Ecova 
3.7.1 Company Profile 
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.7.4 Carbon and Energy Management Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.8 Carbon Clear 
3.8.1 Company Profile 
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.8.4 Carbon and Energy Management Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.9 Enablon 
3.9.1 Company Profile 
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.9.4 Carbon and Energy Management Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.10 Enviance 
3.10.1 Company Profile 
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.10.4 Carbon and Energy Management Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 

