Millet and Sorghum Ancient Grains Market is anticipated to hit $9.4 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 1.8%.
APAC holds the largest market share and growth rate in the Millet and Sorghum Ancient Grains Market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, May 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Millet and Sorghum Ancient Grains Market: By Ancient Grain Type (Millet, Sorghum); By Application (Bakery & Confectionary, Sports Nutrition, Infant Formula, Cereals, Animal Feed) & By Geography – With Forecast (2018- 2023)”, the consumers in developed nations drive up the demand; prices are rising everywhere, including in developing nations where these grains have been affordable staples.
APAC held the largest market share in the Millet and Sorghum Ancient Grains Market
APAC holds the largest market share and growth rate in the Millet and Sorghum Ancient Grains Market and is anticipated to reach $6.7 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of -0.8%. The demand for Millet and Sorghum Ancient Grains Market mainly derives from the poultry and beef industry. There is also some demand from the biofuel industry, although this may not be a long-term demand point.
Selected Value Chain Analysis
In the value chain of Millet and Sorghum Ancient Grains Market, various stakeholders play different roles to deliver the final product to the end consumers.
The concept of Millet and Sorghum Ancient Grain value chain includes a full range of activities and participants involved in moving grains and processed grain products from producers to end consumers.
Origination
In its origination phase, grains produced by farmers are harvested and then sent to processors.
Sorghum mainly originates in the North African region and is supplied to many tropical and subtropical regions of the world.
The production of millet grains are more in countries such as India, Nigeria, Niger, China and Mali.
Processing
Local grain elevators receive most of their grain directly from farmers, whereas inland sub terminals or river elevators collect different types of grains in quantities, suitable for loading on trains or other modes of transportation.
It may also include other range of services including storage and warehousing, receival and elevation, quality assessment, logistics and accumulation, quality control and food safety, electronic transnational services and ship loading.
Processing may also be done by the traders.
The production of millet grains are more in countries such as India, Nigeria, China and Mali.
Traders
In this phase, the stored millet and sorghum grains are purchased by the traders from farmers, farming co-operatives, processing plants, local exporters and global merchants.
Some of the key trading companies of millets and sorghum ancient grains include Cargill Inc. (U.S.), Bunge Limited (U.S.), CHS Inc. (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.) and Louis Dreyfus Company (Netherlands).
Distributors such as supermarkets/hypermarkets, e-retailers, wholesalers and others, source these grains to milling/puffing companies or directly to the end users which includes food manufacturers, retail and commercial bakeries and others.
Milling / Puffing: Milling companies get grains from traders, distributors, processing companies and government co-ops. These milling companies further process the high protein grains into flour, flakes, blends, mixes and other grain processed products.
Some of the key players in the milling/ puffing of millets and sorghum ancient grains include Ardent Mills (U.S.), Glanbia Nutritionals Inc. (Ireland), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Bay State Milling Company (U.S.) and Healthy Food Ingredients, LLC (U.S.) among many others.
To purchase or browse the table of contents of the report follow the link below:
https://industryarc.com/Report/18049/millet-sorghum-ancient-grains-market.html
Excerpts on Market Growth Factors
The number of people looking for wheat alternatives (grains without gluten) is growing right alongside the rising incidence of Celiac disease and gluten intolerance.
There are alternative gluten-free grains which includes Amaranth, Chia, Millet, Sorghum, and other grains like Quinoa which are available to consumers. These ancient grains originates from countries such as Africa, India and South America and others.
The global Millet and Sorghum Ancient Grains market is poised to exhibit a healthy growth in coming years due to certain factors such as the high nutrition, health benefits and richness in proteins of Millet and Sorghum Ancient Grains.
Global Millet and Sorghum Ancient Grains Market is poised to witness significant growth owing to the change in lifestyles of consumers, coupled with the rise in the demand for healthy and nutritious food grains.
Changing breakfast habits and demographics across the emerging economies have been acting as the major growth drivers for Millet and Sorghum Ancient Grains Market.
Talk to one of our sales representative about the full report by providing your details in the below link:
https://industryarc.com/support.php?id=18049
Key players of Millet and Sorghum Ancient Grains Market:
Some of the key players in the milling/puffing of millets and sorghum ancient grains include Ardent Mills (U.S.), Glanbia Nutritionals Inc. (Ireland), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Bay State Milling Company (U.S.), and Healthy Food Ingredients, LLC (U.S.) among others.
Kellogs Company (U.S.), Mondelez International, Inc (U.S.), Campbell Soup Company (U.S.), The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (U.S.), Ebro Foods (Spain) and Boulder Brands Inc. (U.S.) among many others.
Millet and Sorghum Ancient Grains Market Report is segmented as indicated below
Millet and Sorghum Ancient Grains Market By Grain Type:
1.Amaranth
2.Millet
3.Teff
4.Sorghum
5.Quinoa
6.Others
Millet and Sorghum Ancient Grains Market By Application:
1.Bakery & Confectionary
2.Sports Nutrition
3.Infant Formula
4.Cereals
5.Animal Feed
6.Others
Millet and Sorghum Ancient Grains Market – By Geography (Covers 17+ Countries)
Companies Cited/Referenced/Interviewed:
1.Aurora Cooperative
2.Olam International
3.Gavilon Agriculture Holdings, Co
4.Rapid Overseas
5.Glencore
6.And 50 + companies
Related Reports
A.Pyrethroids Market
https://industryarc.com/Report/16212/pyrethroids-market.html
B.Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market
https://industryarc.com/Report/7435/insoluble-dietary-fibers-market.html
What can you expect from the report?
The Millet and Sorghum Ancient Grains Market Report is Prepared with the Main Agenda to Cover the following 20 points:
1.Market Size by Product Categories
2.Market trends
3.Manufacturer Landscape
4.Distributor Landscape
5.Pricing Analysis
6.Top 10 End user Analysis
7.Product Benchmarking
8.Product Developments
9.Mergers & Acquisition Analysis
10.Patent Analysis
11.Demand Analysis (By Revenue & Volume)
12.Country level Analysis (15+)
13.Competitor Analysis
14.Market Shares Analysis
15.Value Chain Analysis
16.Supply Chain Analysis
17.Strategic Analysis
18.Current & Future Market Landscape Analysis
19.Opportunity Analysis
20.Revenue and Volume Analysis
To request for a proposal provide your details in the below link:
https://industryarc.com/subscription.php
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
6145888538
email us here