Infusion Therapy Devices Market is anticipated to hit $9.27 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 4.29%.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, May 9, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Infusion Therapy Devices Market: By Type (Infusion Method, Others) By Types of Infusion Pumps (Large Volume Infusion Pumps, Syringe, Disposable, Others); By End Use (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care, Others); By Accessories & Consumables (Pump Sets, Infusion Sets, I.V Sets, Others); By Geography - (2015-2021)”, the market is driven by the large customer base and wide distribution network.Americas held the largest market share in the Infusion Therapy Devices MarketAmericas region holds the largest market in the Infusion Devices Market and is anticipated to reach $ 3 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 4.42%. However, APAC will witness highest growth rate during the forecast period and is expected to reach $2.6 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 5.26%. Americas accounted for 32% of the global infusion therapy devices market with U.S. as the dominant market. The rise in aging population and high disposable income has been driving the market. Key end users in this region include Hospitals, Clinics, and Home Healthcare among others.Selected Strategic Analysis done in the full reportThe price of Large Volume Infusion pumps will increase substantially as they are integrated into hospitals, clinics and electronic medical records.The price for PCS pumps will decrease as the adoption rate increases during the forecast period.The Service Contracts play a major role in the pricing mechanism of these systems.To purchase or browse the table of contents of the report follow the link below:Excerpts on Market Growth FactorsHigh incidence of chronic diseases and presence of clinics across the region are the key drivers for the growth of the market.Large volume infusion pumps are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast to reach a revenue of $1 billion mark by 2021.The Home Healthcare end use segment is poised to exhibit highest growth rate of 7.5%.Talk to one of our sales representative about the full report by providing your details in the below link:Key players of Infusion Devices Market:Fresenius is the key player in Infusion Therapy Devices market with 19% of the market share. The company has strong product line of infusion devices with presence across Europe.B Braun accounts for 15% of the overall market share. The others category contributed for 45% consisting of companies such as Medtronic, Roche Diagnostics, Pfizer, Kimberly-Clark, Smiths Medical and few others.Infusion Devices Market Report is segmented as indicated belowInfusion Therapy Devices Market By Type:1 Infusion Method1.1 Intravenous1.2 Arterial1.3 Subcutaneous1.4 Epidural2 fusion Method2.1 Continuous Infusion2.2 Intermittent Infusion2.3 Infusion-on-demand2.4 Total Parenteral Infusion3 Operation Type3.1 Syringe Pump3.2 Elastomeric Pump3.3 Peristaltic Pump3.4 Multi-Channel Pump3.5 Smart PumpInfusion Devices Market by End Use1.Hospitals2.Clinics3.Home HealthcareInfusion Therapy Devices Market By Geography (Covers 11 + Countries)Infusion Therapy Devices Market By EntropyCompanies Cited/Referenced/Interviewed:1.Terumo2.Corporation3.Becton Dickinson4.Novartis International AG5.Hoospira Inc.6.Company 67.Company 78.Company 89.Company 910.Company 10+Related ReportsA.Medical Robotics MarketB.Vein Illumination Devices MarketWhat can you expect from the report?The Infusion Therapy Devices Market is Prepared with the Main Agenda to Cover the following 20 points:1.Market Size by Product Categories2.Market trends3.Manufacturer Landscape4.Distributor Landscape5.Pricing Analysis6.Top 10 End user Analysis7.Product Benchmarking8.Product Developments9.Mergers & Acquisition Analysis10.Patent Analysis11.Demand Analysis (By Revenue & Volume)12.Country level Analysis (15+)13.Competitor Analysis14.Market Shares Analysis15.Value Chain Analysis16.Supply Chain Analysis17.Strategic Analysis18.Current & Future Market Landscape Analysis19.Opportunity Analysis20.Revenue and Volume Analysis Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business.We look forward to support the client to be able to better address their customer needs, stay ahead in the market, become the top competitor and get real-time recommendations on business strategies and deals. Contact us to find out how we can help you today.