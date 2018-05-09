Infusion Therapy Devices Market is anticipated to hit $9.27 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 4.29%.
Americas region holds the largest market in the Infusion Devices Market and is anticipated to reach $ 3 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 4.42%.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, May 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Infusion Therapy Devices Market: By Type (Infusion Method, Others) By Types of Infusion Pumps (Large Volume Infusion Pumps, Syringe, Disposable, Others); By End Use (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care, Others); By Accessories & Consumables (Pump Sets, Infusion Sets, I.V Sets, Others); By Geography - (2015-2021)”, the market is driven by the large customer base and wide distribution network.
Americas held the largest market share in the Infusion Therapy Devices Market
Americas region holds the largest market in the Infusion Devices Market and is anticipated to reach $ 3 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 4.42%. However, APAC will witness highest growth rate during the forecast period and is expected to reach $2.6 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 5.26%. Americas accounted for 32% of the global infusion therapy devices market with U.S. as the dominant market. The rise in aging population and high disposable income has been driving the market. Key end users in this region include Hospitals, Clinics, and Home Healthcare among others.
Selected Strategic Analysis done in the full report
The price of Large Volume Infusion pumps will increase substantially as they are integrated into hospitals, clinics and electronic medical records.
The price for PCS pumps will decrease as the adoption rate increases during the forecast period.
The Service Contracts play a major role in the pricing mechanism of these systems.
Excerpts on Market Growth Factors
High incidence of chronic diseases and presence of clinics across the region are the key drivers for the growth of the market.
Large volume infusion pumps are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast to reach a revenue of $1 billion mark by 2021.
The Home Healthcare end use segment is poised to exhibit highest growth rate of 7.5%.
Key players of Infusion Devices Market:
Fresenius is the key player in Infusion Therapy Devices market with 19% of the market share. The company has strong product line of infusion devices with presence across Europe.
B Braun accounts for 15% of the overall market share. The others category contributed for 45% consisting of companies such as Medtronic, Roche Diagnostics, Pfizer, Kimberly-Clark, Smiths Medical and few others.
Infusion Devices Market Report is segmented as indicated below
Infusion Therapy Devices Market By Type:
1 Infusion Method
1.1 Intravenous
1.2 Arterial
1.3 Subcutaneous
1.4 Epidural
2 fusion Method
2.1 Continuous Infusion
2.2 Intermittent Infusion
2.3 Infusion-on-demand
2.4 Total Parenteral Infusion
3 Operation Type
3.1 Syringe Pump
3.2 Elastomeric Pump
3.3 Peristaltic Pump
3.4 Multi-Channel Pump
3.5 Smart Pump
Infusion Devices Market by End Use
1.Hospitals
2.Clinics
3.Home Healthcare
Infusion Therapy Devices Market By Geography (Covers 11 + Countries)
Infusion Therapy Devices Market By Entropy
Companies Cited/Referenced/Interviewed:
1.Terumo
2.Corporation
3.Becton Dickinson
4.Novartis International AG
5.Hoospira Inc.
