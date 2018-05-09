Head-Up Display Market is anticipated to hit $2.3 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 15.34%.
Europe hold the largest market share in the Head-Up Display Market and is anticipated to reach $1 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 16.05%.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, May 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Head-Up Display (HUD) Market: By Technology (CRT, LED, Micro Electra-Mechanical System, Optical Waveguide); By Components (Video Generator, Projector, Display Units, S/W, Combiner); By Application (Aviation, Automotive); By Geography - (2018-2024)”, the market is driven by the increasing adoption of the Head-Up Display devices in commercial air-crafts along with the automobiles as the driver assisting systems has been augmenting the market.
Europe held the largest market share
Europe hold the largest market share in the Head-Up Display Market and is anticipated to reach $1 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 16.05%. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness highest growth rate and is anticipated to reach $563.1 million by 2024 at a CAGR of 18.81%. Increased automotive production such as connected vehicles and autonomous vehicles is boosting the growth for Head-up Display Market.
Excerpts on Market Growth Factors
Consumer awareness towards safety coupled with year-on-year increase in number of on-road vehicles is set to propel the Digital Heads Up Display Market growth during forecast period.
Other factors that drive the growth of the market including large demand for safety and security applications along with growing fleet
The key automotive companies such as BMW, Mercedes Benz, and Audi are headquartered in Germany. They are updating their technologies and increasing the production of passenger vehicles, thereby accelerating the growth of Head Up Display Systems to improve safety of vehicles and drivers.
Also the deployment of technologically advanced products and reduction of prices for HUDs are resulting the adoption of this technologies, thus fueling the growth of the market.
Presence of mid-segment car manufacturers and the integration of Head Up Display Devices by these manufacturers in vehicles is also a contributing factor for the growth.
Key players of Head Up Display Market:
BAE Systems and Continental AG are analyzed to be the dominant players of the Head-up Display Market
This followed by Denso Corporation which is the third highest revenue in the global Head-Up Display Market
The current class of HUDs vary in features and functionalities staring right from the basic display system for business class aviation sector to highly advance military aviation sector. Such devices are acquired by Prime Contractors including Lockheed Marin, Boeing, Airbus, BAE Systems, Dassault Systems, SAAB and various other military aircraft manufacturers.
BAE System's HUD is selected for Textron AirLand's Scorpion Jet and U.S. Air Force's F-22 Raptor recently
Due to their per-dominant utilization in defense and aviation sectors, HUDs demand is directly correlated with the budget spending and investments, respectively
All such aspects will influence different aspects of military including aircrafts. HUDs being a prime and integral component for such aircrafts will have a corresponding impact on their demand market
Head-Up Display Market is segmented as indicated below.
Head-Up Display Market By Product Technology:
1.Cathode Ray Tube (CRT)
2.Light Emitting Diode (LED)
3.Micro-Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS)
4.Optical
5.wave-guide
Head-Up Display Market By Component
1 Video Generator
2 Projector / Projection Units
3 Display Units
4 Others
5 Software
6 Combiners
Head-Up Display Market By Application
1.Aviation
2.Automotive
Head-Up Display Market By Geography (Covers 12+ Countries)
Head-Up Display Market By Entropy
Companies Cited/Referenced/Interviewed:
1.Nippon Seiki
2.Thales Group
3.Visteon Corporation
4.Rockwell Collins
5.Microvision Inc
6.Yazaki Corporation
7.Elbit Systems Ltd
8.Pioneer Corporation
9.Company 9
10.Company 10+
