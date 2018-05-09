Baby Bottle Warmers and Sterilizers 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 6.75 % and Forecast to 2022
PUNE, INDIA, May 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Baby Bottle Warmers and Sterilizers Market 2018-2022” New Document to its Studies Database
About Baby Bottle Warmers and Sterilizers
A device for warming the milk and infant/baby formula in a baby's bottle, to the correct temperature for feeding, is considered as baby bottle warmer. A device used to sterilize (killing microorganisms or pathogens (germs, viruses, and bacteria) by means such as dry heat, steam, boiling liquid, UV light, and chemicals (tablets or liquid disinfectant to perform cold sterilization)) baby bottles, is considered as a baby bottle sterilizer.
Technavio’s analysts forecast the global baby bottle warmers and sterilizers market to grow at a CAGR of 6.75% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global baby bottle warmers and sterilizers market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Technavio's report, Global Baby Bottle Warmers and Sterilizers Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Arstana
• BABY BREZZA
• Cuisinart
• Koninklijke Philips
• Munchkin
Market driver
• Technology innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization
Market challenge
• Decline in birth rate globally
Market trend
• Smart connectivity in baby bottle warmers
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table Of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market sizing 2017
• Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
• Bargaining power of buyers
• Bargaining power of suppliers
• Threat of new entrants
• Threat of substitutes
• Threat of rivalry
• Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
• Global baby bottle warmers and sterilizers market by distribution channel
• Comparison by distribution channel
• Global baby bottle warmers and sterilizers market through offline distribution channel – Market size and forecast
• Global baby bottle warmers and sterilizers market through online distribution channel – Market size and forecast
• Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
• Global baby bottle warmers and sterilizers market by technology
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
• Global baby bottle warmers and sterilizers market by product
• Comparison by product
• Global baby bottle sterilizers market – Market size and forecast
• Global baby bottle warmers market – Market size and forecast
• Market opportunity by product
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
• Global baby bottle warmers and sterilizers market by end-user
• Comparison by end-user
• Global baby bottle warmers and sterilizers market by residential user – Market size and forecast
• Global baby bottle warmers and sterilizers market by other users – Market size and forecast
• Market opportunity by end-user
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• Baby bottle warmers and sterilizers market in Americas – Market size and forecast
• Baby bottle warmers and sterilizers market in EMEA – Market size and forecast
• Baby bottle warmers and sterilizers market in APAC – Market size and forecast
• Key leading countries
• Market opportunity
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
• Physicians'/doctors' and experts' opinions prompting product awareness
• Smart connectivity in baby bottle warmers
• Expansion of distribution network and adoption of omnichannel strategy
PART 16: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Overview
• Landscape disruption
• Competitive scenario
PART 17: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendors covered
• Vendor classification
• Market positioning of vendors
• Arstana
• BABY BREZZA
• Cuisinart
• Koninklijke Philips
• Munchkin
Continued…….
