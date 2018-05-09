Exito coming up with 10th Edition of Manufacturing IT Summit

Re-inventing Gen-next Manufacturing

10th edition manufacturing IT summit, an exclusive platform enabling learning , networking & fostering business deals among C-suite executives of the industry.

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, May 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Indian manufacturing sector is sprinting at a never before pace fueled by the dynamic technological innovations and a growing number of organizations are proactively adapting these emerging advancements. The manufacturing companies are moving swiftly from mass production to customized production using technology and digital platforms. What’s important to note is that, this is just one among many transformations the industry is concurring due to adaptive advancements in IT, for manufacturing.

The 10th edition manufacturing IT summit is the perfect platform for C-suite executives of manufacturing companies across industries, to come together and discuss the IT trends in Indian manufacturing industry, network with peers, and build ROI-backed business relations. This summit also facilitates a marketplace for the buyers to meet with the sellers offering disruptive solutions on the emerging trends in manufacturing’s IT.

The platform hosts very influential and experienced professionals from manufacturing sector as speakers and panelists to share their knowledge with the attendees. The topics to be enclosed and discussed at the event include, Leveraging smart manufacturing for digital transformation; Data-driven manufacturing – enabling operational excellence; Machines are friends, not foes: artificial intelligence accelerates the journey; IT/OT convergence – moving digital manufacturing forward; The future of manufacturing: 3d printing innovations; Driving industrial revolution 4.0; Global policy update – smart initiatives to support innovative sustainable and competitive manufacturing; Industry facing a new reality: virtual reality and augmented reality.

Some of the esteemed speakers at the conference include Gyan Pandey (CIO at Aurobindo Pharma), Jitendra Singh (CIO at JK Cement), Bhupendra Pant (CIO & VP-IT Welspun Corp Ltd.), V Ranganathan Iyer (CIO at JBM Group), Manish Gaur (Head IT, Patanjali Group), Rajendra Abhange (CTO & Sr. Director - Gabriel India Ltd), Saurabh Gupta (CIO at Kent RO systems Ltd.), Narender Pasupuleti (Director and Head IT – India at AMETEK), Atul Govil (Chief Transformation Officer and Head (SAP & IT) at India Glycols Ltd.), Parna Ghosh (VP & Group CIO at Minda Industries Ltd.), and Bishwanath Ghosh (CIO - Enterprise, Mfg Systems, & Corporate Functions at Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd).

IT is the driver of digital change and solicits acknowledgment and recognition for the impact in the dynamic manufacturing sector. Thus, the 10th edition MITS will honor the Top 20 CIOs from manufacturing companies with the MITS Leadership Awards 2018, for delivering innovative solutions and business value to their organization in an extraordinary manner. This is the first of its kind initiative that is an attempt to recognize the contributions of the IT leaders in the manufacturing industry.

This conference is an ROI-driven, invitation-only platform to bring together pre-qualified buyers with an estimated spending budget, and reputed solution providers to foster meaningful business associations.

About Exito

Exito is a business solutions company which curates tailor-made solutions and contexts by designing platforms to facilitate new business opportunities. With an extensive research on the market trends and experience of 8 years in versatile industries, Exito creates a touchpoint for the world buyers and sellers. Having established high levels of trust with partner organizations, Exito aspires to create organic business relations of human connect and business needs.

For more information about the conference and participation inquiries,

Reach us out at enquiry@exito-e.com or Ph.: +91-80-4952 2392

Visit: http://manufacturingitsummit.com

