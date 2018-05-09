Retail Self-scanning Solutions 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 18.83% and Forecast to 2022
The analysts forecast the global retail self-scanning solutions market to grow at a CAGR of 18.83% during the period 2018-2022.
PUNE, INDIA, May 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ --
WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Retail Self-scanning Solutions 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 18.83% and Forecast to 2022”.
Retail self-scanning solutions are integrated IT solutions that allow customers to scan objects while shopping before adding them to their trolleys. With these self-scanning solutions, customers can pick the desired items while moving around the store and scan them with the self-scanning devices or smartphones that have installed scanning software or apps.
Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3156033-global-retail-self-scanning-solutions-market-2018-2022
For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global retail self-scanning solutions market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Retail Self-scanning Solutions Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Datalogic
• Diebold Nixdorf
• KONVERGENCE (KWallet)
• Re-Vision
• ZIH (Zebra Technologies)
Market driver
• Growth in retail industry
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• High set-up or up-front cost for retailers
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Growing awareness in APAC
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3156033-global-retail-self-scanning-solutions-market-2018-2022
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market sizing 2017
• Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
• Bargaining power of buyers
• Bargaining power of suppliers
• Threat of new entrants
• Threat of substitutes
• Threat of rivalry
• Market condition
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
• Segmentation by end-user
• Comparison by end-user
• Hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and clubhouse stores
• Others (specialty stores, department stores, drugstores, and duty-free retail stores)
• Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• Retail self-scanning solutions market in EMEA
• Retail self-scanning solutions market in Americas
• Retail self-scanning solutions market in APAC
• Key leading countries
• Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
• Growing awareness in APAC
• Increased number of working women resulting in rise in voluntary spending
• Provides better shopping experience for consumers (quicker checkouts)
Continued…..
For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com
ABOUT US:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here