Retail Self-scanning Solutions 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 18.83% and Forecast to 2022

The analysts forecast the global retail self-scanning solutions market to grow at a CAGR of 18.83% during the period 2018-2022.

Retail self-scanning solutions are integrated IT solutions that allow customers to scan objects while shopping before adding them to their trolleys. With these self-scanning solutions, customers can pick the desired items while moving around the store and scan them with the self-scanning devices or smartphones that have installed scanning software or apps.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global retail self-scanning solutions market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Retail Self-scanning Solutions Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Datalogic

• Diebold Nixdorf

• KONVERGENCE (KWallet)

• Re-Vision

• ZIH (Zebra Technologies)

Market driver

• Growth in retail industry

Market challenge

• High set-up or up-front cost for retailers

Market trend

• Growing awareness in APAC

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Segmentation by end-user

• Comparison by end-user

• Hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and clubhouse stores

• Others (specialty stores, department stores, drugstores, and duty-free retail stores)

• Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Retail self-scanning solutions market in EMEA

• Retail self-scanning solutions market in Americas

• Retail self-scanning solutions market in APAC

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

• Growing awareness in APAC

• Increased number of working women resulting in rise in voluntary spending

• Provides better shopping experience for consumers (quicker checkouts)

