Gifts Retailing 2018 Global Market Net Worth US$ 77 billion Forecast By 2022

The analysts forecast the global gifts retailing market will register a revenue of almost USD 77 billion by 2022.

A gift signifies a product bought for social expression achieved through the act of presenting it to someone. A gift is an item given to someone without the expectation of payment or return. The retail market for gifts comprises a wide range of products, including souvenirs and novelty items, seasonal decoration, greeting cards, giftware, and other products, which are sold through physical store retailers (offline distribution channel) and online retailers (online distribution channel).

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global gifts retailing market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Gifts Retailing Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• American Greetings

• Card Factory

• Disney

• Hallmark Licensing

• Spencer Gifts

Market driver

• Rise in demand for seasonal decorations and growing gifting culture

Market challenge

• Pricing pressures due to fierce market competition

Market trend

• Rise in demand for specialized merchandize

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

• Global gifts retailing market by product

• Comparison by product

• Global souvenirs and novelty items market– Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Global seasonal decorations market – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Global greeting cards market – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Global giftware market – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Global other gift items market – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

• Global gifts retailing market by distribution channel

• Comparison by distribution channel

• Global gifts retailing market through offline distribution channel – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Global gifts retailing market through online distribution channel – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity by region

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

Continued…..

