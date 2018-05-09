Semiconductor Bare Die 2018 Global Market Net Worth US$ 23 billion Forecast By 2022
The analysts forecast the global semiconductor bare die market will register a revenue of close to USD 23 billion by 2022.
Semiconductor manufacturers produce wafers, from which a die is yielded. During the semiconductor wafer fabrication process, after the wafer testing phase, the wafer is diced into individual dies. These individual dies are given a part number and are delivered to bare die distributors. These semiconductor dies, which are not packaged, are referred to as semiconductor bare dies.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global semiconductor bare die market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Semiconductor Bare Die Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Analog Devices
• Infineon Technologies
• ON Semiconductor
• ROHM Semiconductor
• Texas Instruments
Market driver
• Emergence of advanced and compact consumer electronic devices
Market challenge
• High inventory levels in the supply chain
Market trend
• Continuous decrease in lithography wavelength
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market sizing 2017
• Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
• Bargaining power of buyers
• Bargaining power of suppliers
• Threat of new entrants
• Threat of substitutes
• Threat of rivalry
• Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
• Segmentation by application
• Comparison by application
• Consumer electronics – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Computers – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Industrial – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Telecommunications – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Others – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
• Continuous decrease in the lithography wavelength
• Growing proliferation of the IoT and connected devices
• Growing acceptance of wearable devices
• Increase in the wafer size
• Growth of smart cities
• Automation in automobiles
Continued…..
