Plant Growth Chamber 2018 Global Market Net Worth US$ 413 million Forecast By 2022

The analysts forecast the global plant growth chamber market will register a revenue of about USD 413 million by 2022.

Plant growth chambers are a special type of environmental test chambers that are designed to perform plant growth experiments inside the laboratory to maximize plant growth. They facilitate the control of temperature, light, and humidity, to create a favorable environment in the chambers required for research and testing of a seed or plant.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global plant growth chamber market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Plant Growth Chamber Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• BINDER

• CARON Products & Services

• CLF Plant Climatics

• Conviron

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

Market driver

• Rising global population and demand for food

Market challenge

• High maintenance cost

Market trend

• Growing adoption of energy-efficient plant growth chambers

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PLANT SIZE

• Segmentation by plant size

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

• Segmentation by application

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

• Segmentation by product

• Comparison by product

• Reach-in – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Walk-in – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by product

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Segmentation by end use

• Comparison by end use

• Clinical research – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Academic research – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by end use

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

Continued…..

