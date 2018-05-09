Industrial Portable Calibrators Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2022

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish Market Report On -“Industrial Portable Calibrators Market - Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 - 2022”

Industrial Portable Calibrators Market 2018

Portable calibrators are handheld devices used to measure the measure the measurement accuracy of field instruments by comparing the readings with the industry measurement standards. These lightweight devices can be easily carried because of their compact size.

The analysts forecast the global industrial portable calibrators market to grow at a CAGR of 7.20% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial portable calibrators market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



The report, Global Industrial Portable Calibrators Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• ABB

• Fluke

• GENERAL ELECTRIC

• Spectris

• Yokogawa Electric

Market driver

• Increased demand for on-site calibration services

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Preference for performing calibration in the accredited laboratories

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Emergence of portable multifunctional calibrators

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



