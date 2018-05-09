Cast Iron & Cast Iron Castings Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

PUNE, INDIA, May 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Global Cast Iron & Cast Iron Castings Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Cast Iron & Cast Iron Castings Market Professional Survey Report 2017” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 113 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

This report studies Cast Iron & Cast Iron Castings in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

CPM Industries

PGO Group

Willman Industries

Durham Foundry

Allard-Europe

Majorfax

Waupaca Foundry

Dandong Foundry

Atlas Foundry Company Inc

Bunty LLC

Hinduja Foundries

Hitachi Metals

Benton Foundry

Brantingham Manufacturing

MONARK STEELS

Reliance Foundry

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

by Iron Castings

Engineering Iron Castings

Architectural Iron Castings

Decorative Iron Castings

by Iron Types

Gray Iron

Ductile Iron

Steel Castings

By Application, the market can be split into

Automotive Industry

Ferrous Metallurgy Industry

Machinery Manufacturing Industry

Mold Processing Industry

Others

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

North America

China

Europe

Southeast Asia

Japan

India

