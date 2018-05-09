Global Electrical Insulating Varnish Market 2018 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Electrical Insulating Varnish Industry

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the electrical insulating varnish market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the electrical insulating varnish market, by segmenting it based on by product, by application, by method of application, and regional demand. Increasing demand for fuel-efficient electric vehicles (EV) and hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) is surging the growth of the global electrical insulating varnish market. Moreover, increasing application of impregnation resins and insulating varnishes in manufacturing of electrical appliances such as transformers, sensors, and generators among others further creates a high growth opportunity for the global electrical insulating varnish market throughout the projection period of 2017 to 2025.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by product, by method of application, and application in all regions.

The competitive profiling of the key players in the global electrical insulating varnish market across five broad geographic regions is included in the study. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the electrical insulating varnish market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the electrical insulating varnish market.

The report provides the size of the electrical insulating varnish market in 2017 and the forecast for the next eight years up to 2025. The size of the global electrical insulating varnish market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The electrical insulating varnish market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Bottom-up approach is done to estimate the global revenue of the electrical insulating varnish market, split into regions. Based on product, method of application, and application, the individual revenues from all the regions are summed up to achieve the global revenue for electrical insulating varnish. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and application and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of electrical insulating varnish several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Nitto Denko Corporation, Fupao Chemical, DongFang Insulating, Taihu Electric, Spanjaard Limited, Von Roll Holding AG, Momentive Performance Materials, Inc., Elantas, Hitachi Chemical, Kyocera, and few others likely to be named.

The global electrical insulating varnish market has been segmented into:

Global Electrical Insulating Varnish Market: By Product

• Wire Enamels

• Impregnation Varnish

• Silicon Insulating Varnish

• Coating Varnish

• Bonding Varnish

• Others

Global Electrical Insulating Varnish Market: By Application

• Sensors

• Transformers

• Electric Tools

• Automobile

• Motors

• Home Appliance

• Others

Global Electrical Insulating Varnish Market: By Method of Application

• Vacuum-Pressure Impregnation (VPI) Method

• Trickle Impregnation Method

• Dip and Flood Impregnation Method

Global Electrical Insulating Varnish Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

Some points from table of content:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY, ASSUMPTIONS, AND ACRONYMS

1.1 ECOSYSTEM OF ELECTRICAL INSULATING VARNISH MARKET

1.2 TOP-DOWN APPROACH

1.3 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH

1.4 ASSUMPTIONS

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY AND MARKET OVERVIEW

2.1 GLOBAL ELECTRICAL INSULATING VARNISH MARKET SNAPSHOT

2.2 GLOBAL ELECTRICAL INSULATING VARNISH MARKET REVENUE, 2017– 2025(US$ MN)

2.3 GLOBAL ELECTRICAL INSULATING VARNISH MARKET TAXONOMY

2.4 KEY TRENDS ANALYSIS

2.5 PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT AND DIVERSIFICATION ANALYSIS

2.6 PORTERS FIVE FORCE ANALYSIS

2.7 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

2.8 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

2.9 COMPANY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

2.10 EXPANSION STRATEGIES ADOPTED BY LEADING PLAYERS

3 GLOBAL ELECTRICAL INSULATING VARNISH MARKET, BY PRODUCT

3.1 OVERVIEW

3.2 WIRE ENAMELS

3.3 IMPREGNATION VARNISH

3.4 SILICON INSULATING VARNISH

3.5 COATING VARNISH

3.6 BONDING VARNISH

3.7 OTHERS

4 GLOBAL ELECTRICAL INSULATING VARNISH MARKET, BY APPLICATION

4.1 OVERVIEW

4.2 SENSORS

4.3 TRANSFORMERS

4.4 ELECTRIC TOOLS

4.5 AUTOMOBILE

4.6 MOTORS

4.7 HOME APPLIANCE

4.8 OTHERS

5 GLOBAL ELECTRICAL INSULATING VARNISH MARKET, BY METHOD OF APPLICATION

5.1 OVERVIEW

5.2 VACUUM-PRESSURE IMPREGNATION (VPI) METHOD

5.3 TRICKLE IMPREGNATION METHOD

5.4 DIP AND FLOOD IMPREGNATION METHOD

6 GLOBAL ELECTRICAL INSULATING VARNISH MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

6.1 NORTH AMERICA

6.1.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

6.1.1.1 DRIVERS

6.1.1.2 RESTRAINTS

6.1.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

6.1.2 U.S.

6.1.3 CANADA

6.1.4 MEXICO

6.2 EUROPE

6.2.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

6.2.1.1 DRIVERS

6.2.1.2 RESTRAINTS

6.2.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

6.2.2 U.K.

6.2.3 FRANCE

6.2.4 GERMANY

6.2.5 SPAIN

6.2.6 REST OF EUROPE

6.3 ASIA PACIFIC

6.3.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

6.3.1.1 DRIVERS

6.3.1.2 RESTRAINTS

6.3.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

6.3.2 INDIA

6.3.3 CHINA

6.3.4 JAPAN

6.3.5 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC