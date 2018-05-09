Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Soft Magnet Powder Global Industry 2018 Sales, Supply and Consumption Forecasts to 2025

PUNE, INDIA, May 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Global Soft Magnet Powder Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Soft Magnet Powder Market Research Report 2017” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 110 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

Global Soft Magnet Powder market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including 

SG Technologies Ltd. 
Vacuumschmelze GmbH & Co., Ltd. 
Steward Advanced Materials 
Mate Co., Ltd. 
GKN Sinter Metals 
Hitachi Metals Ltd. 
Sintex A/S 
Toshiba Materials Co Ltd. 
AMES SA 
Daido Steel Co Ltd. 

 

Get sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1613042-global-soft-magnet-powder-market-research-report-2017

 

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Soft Magnet Powder in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering 
North America 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into 
Soft Ferrite 
Amorphous Steel 
Cold-Rolled Lamination Steel 
Cobalt 
Silicon Steels 
Low Carbon Steel Alloy 
Aluminum 
Phosphorus 
Chromium 
Sintered Iron Powder 

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Soft Magnet Powder for each application, including 
Electrical 
Electronics & Telecommunications 
Automotive 
Others

 

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1613042-global-soft-magnet-powder-market-research-report-2017

 

Table of Contents -Major Key Points


Global Soft Magnet Powder Market Research Report 2017 
1 Soft Magnet Powder Market Overview 
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Soft Magnet Powder 
1.2 Soft Magnet Powder Segment by Type (Product Category) 
1.2.1 Global Soft Magnet Powder Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022) 
1.2.2 Global Soft Magnet Powder Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016 
1.2.3 Soft Ferrite 
1.2.4 Amorphous Steel 
1.2.5 Cold-Rolled Lamination Steel 
1.2.6 Cobalt 
1.2.7 Silicon Steels 
1.2.8 Low Carbon Steel Alloy 
1.2.9 Aluminum 
1.2.10 Phosphorus 
1.2.11 Chromium 
1.2.12 Sintered Iron Powder 
1.3 Global Soft Magnet Powder Segment by Application 
1.3.1 Soft Magnet Powder Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022) 
1.3.2 Electrical 
1.3.3 Electronics & Telecommunications 
1.3.4 Automotive 
1.3.5 Others 
1.4 Global Soft Magnet Powder Market by Region (2012-2022) 
1.4.1 Global Soft Magnet Powder Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022) 
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Soft Magnet Powder (2012-2022) 
1.5.1 Global Soft Magnet Powder Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.5.2 Global Soft Magnet Powder Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

……………..

7 Global Soft Magnet Powder Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis 
7.1 SG Technologies Ltd. 
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.1.2 Soft Magnet Powder Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.1.2.1 Product A 
7.1.2.2 Product B 
7.1.3 SG Technologies Ltd. Soft Magnet Powder Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.2 Vacuumschmelze GmbH & Co., Ltd. 
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.2.2 Soft Magnet Powder Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.2.2.1 Product A 
7.2.2.2 Product B 
7.2.3 Vacuumschmelze GmbH & Co., Ltd. Soft Magnet Powder Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.3 Steward Advanced Materials 
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.3.2 Soft Magnet Powder Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.3.2.1 Product A 
7.3.2.2 Product B 
7.3.3 Steward Advanced Materials Soft Magnet Powder Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.4 Mate Co., Ltd. 
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.4.2 Soft Magnet Powder Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.4.2.1 Product A 
7.4.2.2 Product B 
7.4.3 Mate Co., Ltd. Soft Magnet Powder Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.5 GKN Sinter Metals 
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.5.2 Soft Magnet Powder Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.5.2.1 Product A 
7.5.2.2 Product B 
7.5.3 GKN Sinter Metals Soft Magnet Powder Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 


……..CONTINUED

 

Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Science, World & Regional
Press Contact
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
Share This Story
Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
Visit Newsroom
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

More From This Author
Industrial Portable Calibrators Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2022
Global Hyper-Convergence Data Center Market 2018 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025
Cast Iron & Cast Iron Castings Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025
View All Stories From This Author