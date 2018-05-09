Industrial Carousel Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 - 2022
Industrial Carousel Market 2018
A carousel is an automated storage and retrieval machine used in different industries for storing, progressive assembling, and other continuous warehouse operations. A carousel can be of two types, vertical and horizontal. The use of carousels depends on the order picking speed and array length requirements of a particular end-user industry.
The analysts forecast the global industrial carousel market to grow at a CAGR of 6.54% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial carousel market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Industrial Carousel Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Bastian Solutions
• Daifuku Wynright (subsidiary of Daifuku Group)
• Kardex Remstar (subsidiary of Kardex Group)
• SencorpWhite
• SSI SCHAEFER
Market driver
• Growing global pharmaceutical market
Market challenge
• Fluctuating raw material price
Market trend
• Innovation in carousel market
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market sizing 2017
• Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
• Bargaining power of buyers
• Bargaining power of suppliers
• Threat of new entrants
• Threat of substitutes
• Threat of rivalry
• Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
• Segmentation by product
• Comparison by product
• Horizontal carousel – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Vertical carousel – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Key leading countries
• Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
• Innovation in carousel market
• Requirement of improved warehouse facilities to manage SKU proliferation
• Rising demand for automated warehouse equipment
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Overview
• Landscape disruption
• Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendors covered
• Vendor classification
• Market positioning of vendors
• Bastian Solutions
• Daifuku Wynright (subsidiary of Daifuku Group)
• Kardex Remstar (subsidiary of Kardex Group)
• SencorpWhite
• SSI SCHAEFER
Continued…..
