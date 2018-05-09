Packaging Coatings Market 2018-2025: World Consumption and Sales Analysis Market Report

PUNE, INDIA, May 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Global Packaging Coatings Market

Description

Global Packaging Coatings Market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Akzo Nobel

ARKEMA GROUP

BASF

PPG Industries

Wacker Chemie

The Dow Chemical Company

allnex

Evonik Industries

Mantrose-Haeuser

KANSAI PAINT

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Axalta Coating Systems

Endura coating

Michelman

Sun Coating

VPL Coatings

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Packaging Coatings in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Epoxy Thermoset

Urethane

UV-Curable

BPA Free

Soft Touch UV-Curable & Urethane

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Foods & Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Consumer Electronics

Automotive Components

Table of Contents -Major Key Points



Global Packaging Coatings Market Research Report 2017

