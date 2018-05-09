Packaging Coatings Market 2018-2025: World Consumption and Sales Analysis Market Report
PUNE, INDIA, May 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Global Packaging Coatings Market
WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Packaging Coatings Market Research Report 2017” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 124 Pages With Detailed Analysis.
Description
Global Packaging Coatings Market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Akzo Nobel
ARKEMA GROUP
BASF
PPG Industries
Wacker Chemie
The Dow Chemical Company
allnex
Evonik Industries
Mantrose-Haeuser
KANSAI PAINT
The Sherwin-Williams Company
Axalta Coating Systems
Endura coating
Michelman
Sun Coating
VPL Coatings
Get sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1910325-global-packaging-coatings-market-research-report-2017
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Packaging Coatings in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Epoxy Thermoset
Urethane
UV-Curable
BPA Free
Soft Touch UV-Curable & Urethane
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Foods & Beverages
Cosmetics & Personal Care
Pharmaceuticals
Consumer Electronics
Automotive Components
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1910325-global-packaging-coatings-market-research-report-2017
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
Global Packaging Coatings Market Research Report 2017
1 Packaging Coatings Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Packaging Coatings
1.2 Packaging Coatings Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Packaging Coatings Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Packaging Coatings Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Epoxy Thermoset
1.2.4 Urethane
1.2.5 UV-Curable
1.2.6 BPA Free
1.2.7 Soft Touch UV-Curable & Urethane
1.3 Global Packaging Coatings Segment by Application
1.3.1 Packaging Coatings Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Foods & Beverages
1.3.3 Cosmetics & Personal Care
1.3.4 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.5 Consumer Electronics
1.3.6 Automotive Components
1.4 Global Packaging Coatings Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global Packaging Coatings Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Packaging Coatings (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Packaging Coatings Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Packaging Coatings Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
……………..
7 Global Packaging Coatings Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Akzo Nobel
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Packaging Coatings Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Akzo Nobel Packaging Coatings Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 ARKEMA GROUP
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Packaging Coatings Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 ARKEMA GROUP Packaging Coatings Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 BASF
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Packaging Coatings Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 BASF Packaging Coatings Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 PPG Industries
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Packaging Coatings Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 PPG Industries Packaging Coatings Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Wacker Chemie
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Packaging Coatings Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Wacker Chemie Packaging Coatings Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 The Dow Chemical Company
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Packaging Coatings Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 The Dow Chemical Company Packaging Coatings Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 allnex
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Packaging Coatings Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 allnex Packaging Coatings Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Evonik Industries
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Packaging Coatings Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Evonik Industries Packaging Coatings Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
……..CONTINUED
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here