Global 3D Metal Printing Market 2018 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the 3D metal printing market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the 3D metal printing market, by segmenting it based on by product, by technology, by raw material, by application and regional demand. Increasing use of 3D printing metal in industries such as automotive, aerospace & defense, and medical & dental for production process, is augmenting the growth of the global 3D metal printing market. Growing application of 3D metal printing in various manufacturing and industrial sectors for producing lightweight engineering products, is therefore expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period of 2017-2025.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by products, by technology, by raw-materials, and application in all regions. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the 3D metal printing market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the 3D metal printing market.

The report provides the size of the 3D metal printing market in 2017 and the forecast for the next eight years up to 2025. The size of the global 3D metal printing market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The 3D metal printing market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Bottom-up approach is done to estimate the global revenue of the 3D metal printing market, split into regions. Based on products, technology, raw-materials and applications, the individual revenues from all the regions is summed up to achieve the global revenue for 3D metal printing. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and application and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of 3D metal printing several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Optomec Inc., LPW Technology, 3D Systems Corp., Carpenter Technology Corp. and few others.

The global 3D metal printing market has been segmented into:

Global 3D Metal Printing Market: By Product

• Steel

• Aluminum

• Titanium

• Tungsten

• Nickel

• Cobalt

• Others

Global 3D Metal Printing Market: By Technology

• Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

• Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

• Directed Energy Deposition (DED)

• Binder Jetting

Global 3D Metal Printing Market: By Raw-Material

• Powder

• Filament

Global 3D Metal Printing Market: By Applications

• Aerospace & Defense

• Automotive

• Medical & Dental

• Engineering & Industrial

• Others

Global 3D Metal Printing Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

Some points from table of content:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 ECOSYSTEM OF 3D METAL PRINTING MARKET

2.2 TOP-DOWN APPROACH

2.3 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH

2.4 ASSUMPTIONS

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 GLOBAL 3D METAL PRINTING MARKET SNAPSHOT

3.2 GLOBAL 3D METAL PRINTING MARKET REVENUE, 2017– 2025(US$ MN)

4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 KEY TRENDS ANALYSIS

4.3 PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT AND DIVERSIFICATION ANALYSIS

4.4 PORTERS FIVE FORCE ANALYSIS

4.5 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

4.6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

4.7 COMPANY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

4.8 EXPANSION STRATEGIES ADOPTED BY LEADING PLAYERS

5 GLOBAL 3D METAL PRINTING MARKET, BY PRODUCT

5.1 OVERVIEW

5.2 STEEL

5.3 ALUMINUM

5.4 TITANIUM

5.5 TUNGSTEN

5.6 NICKEL

5.7 COBALT

5.8 OTHERS

6 GLOBAL 3D METAL PRINTING MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

6.1 OVERVIEW

6.2 DIRECT METAL LASER SINTERING (DMLS)

6.3 ELECTRON BEAM MELTING (EBM)

6.4 DIRECTED ENERGY DEPOSITION (DED)

6.5 BINDER JETTING

7 GLOBAL 3D METAL PRINTING MARKET, BY RAW-MATERIAL

7.1 OVERVIEW

7.2 POWDER

7.3 FILAMENT

8 GLOBAL 3D METAL PRINTING MARKET, BY APPLICATION

8.1 OVERVIEW

8.2 AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

8.3 AUTOMOTIVE

8.4 MEDICAL & DENTAL

8.5 ENGINEERING & INDUSTRIAL

8.6 OTHERS

9 GLOBAL 3D METAL PRINTING MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

9.1 NORTH AMERICA

9.1.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

9.1.1.1 DRIVERS

9.1.1.2 RESTRAINTS

9.1.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

9.1.2 U.S.

9.1.3 CANADA

9.1.4 MEXICO

9.2 EUROPE

9.2.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

9.2.1.1 DRIVERS

9.2.1.2 RESTRAINTS

9.2.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

9.2.2 U.K.

9.2.3 FRANCE

9.2.4 GERMANY

9.2.5 SPAIN

9.2.6 REST OF EUROPE

9.3 ASIA PACIFIC

9.3.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

9.3.1.1 DRIVERS

9.3.1.2 RESTRAINTS

9.3.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

9.3.2 INDIA

9.3.3 CHINA

9.3.4 JAPAN

9.3.5 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

9.4 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

9.4.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

9.4.1.1 DRIVERS

9.4.1.2 RESTRAINTS

9.4.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

9.4.2 SOUTH AFRICA

9.4.3 REST OF MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

9.5 LATIN AMERICA

9.5.1 MARKET DYNAMICS