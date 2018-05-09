Former Bankrate Insurance Executive Joins Insurance Tech Company UE.co
Matt Rihtar, a leader in the insurance industry, has joined UE.co as Executive Vice President of Marketing.SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UE.co is proud to announce Matt Rihtar, a leader in the insurance industry, has joined the company as Executive Vice President of Marketing. Rihtar brings ten years experience at some of the most prominent, online insurance organizations, notably Bankrate Insurance, a division of Bankrate Inc. that operated InsuranceQuotes, NetQuote, InsureMe and InsWeb properties; Rihtar also spent time at Insurance.com.
Prior to UE.co, Rihtar’s responsibilities included P&L management and growth of consumer acquisition and strategic partnerships for Bankrate's Insurance Division. Rihtar is also experienced in driving high-quality media for the company's most significant accounts and will add additional leadership to UE.co’s growing team.
Rihtar said, "After years of working in one of the insurance marketing industry’s largest companies, I am excited to utilize my business development experience to apply scale at an organization on such an assertive growth trajectory.”
Rihtar's focus at UE.co will be enhancing the digital marketing of insurance carriers who are utilizing the UE.co platform and furthering the company's growth by identifying and recruiting additional, key partners. His background will also support UE’s vision of adding additional products and services to its UE.co tech platform to better serve direct insurance carrier’s needs.
"Matt's extensive click-platform experience and strong media relationships, will provide immeasurable value to the current UE.co team," said Jason Kulpa, CEO of UE.co. We look forward to better serving our clients directly, and continuing to grow our market position with additional platform capabilities.”
About UE.co:
UE.co is a San Diego based provider of software platforms, digital marketing services, and customer acquisition solutions. The platforms are custom built for companies looking to better manage their consumer data. UE.co has been recognized as an Inc. Fastest Growing Company, and is a Certified Great Place to Work, and was previously known as Underground Elephant.
