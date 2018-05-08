Law Office of Andre Sedlak is pleased to announce the office has relocated to 11 Market St. Ste 205, Poughkeepsie NY
The new office is easily accessible at either the 11 Market St. or 268 Main St. Poughkeepsie entrances.POUGHKEEPSIE, NY, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Law Office of Andre Sedlak is pleased to announce the office has relocated to new, smarter business premises.
The new premises are located at:
Law Office of Andre Sedlak
11 Market Street, Suite 205
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
All contact numbers remain the same, (845) 867-2812 tel & (845) 625-1726 fax, and you can continue to email the office at (sedlakesq@gmail.com).
The new premises are conveniently located near the Poughkeepsie Bus Station, the Poughkeepsie Train Station and are directly across the street from the County Courthouse. The office is easily accessible at either 11 Market St. or 268 Main St. in Poughkeepsie, NY.
Hudson Valley Attorney, Andre Sedlak, Esq., focuses on Criminal Defense, DWI-DUI Defense and Traffic ticket matters. Attorney Sedlak is admitted to practice in all Courts of New York State and in the Federal Southern and Northern District Courts of New York.
If you are charged with a crime or if you are the subject of an investigation, schedule a free confidential initial consultation to evaluate your case, discuss your options and protect your rights. Additional information about the Law Office of Andre Sedlak is available at: http://www.sedlaklaw.com/
ANDRE SEDLAK
Law Office of Andre Sedlak
8458672812
