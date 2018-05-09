Mack Alsaidi, and Carrie Hughes Selected as Cover Stories in Featured Agent Magazine's May 2018 Issues
The May 2018 issues of Featured Agent Magazine profile professionals in Illinois, Arizona, Iowa, New Jersey, Maryland, and Ontario, Canada.
Mack Alsaidi is an award-winning Chicagoland REALTOR®, who also holds the designation of Certified Negotiation Expert (CNE). The former cultural advisor and translator for the U.S. military helps his clients with often the biggest investment of their lives, right in his hometown. With a focus on building long-term relationships, Alsaidi has become a top real estate professional, earning accolades including being named a Top Producer by the Chicago Association of REALTORS®.
Featured Agent Magazine’s Real Estate Edition also includes profiles on Potomac, Maryland real estate agent Leslie Friedson, who helms The Friedson Group; Jim McGiffert, a Phoenix, Arizona based REALTOR®; and Brad Wylde, a Guelph, Ontario based real estate professional.
Featured Agent Magazine’s Mortgage Edition features a cover story on Carrie Hughes, an Arizona based mortgage professional. Hughes is also licensed in California, and assists borrowers with purchase loans and refinance loans in both states. Offering nearly two decades of experience in the industry, Hughes’ business is almost entirely based on referrals and repeat clients. Also included in the issue are profiles on Hope Hall, a Cedar Rapids, Iowa based mortgage professional, and Sean Thompson, a Bridgewater, New Jersey based mortgage professional specializing in renovation lending.
Lisa White, Featured Agent Magazine’s Managing Editor says, “Those profiled in our current issues are innovative, dedicated real estate and financing professionals from across the U.S. and Canada. They are devoted to their clients, their referral partners and their communities. We are thrilled to tell their stories to our audience of homebuyers, homeowners, and real estate industry affiliated readers.”
The magazine’s website includes a searchable agent directory, allowing consumers to locate and connect with real estate and mortgage professionals in their communities. Educational articles, along with a variety of lifestyle articles are also included in each issue.
